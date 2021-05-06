Pastor Adeboye Preaches At Church Holy Communion Service Despite Son's Death

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye preached virtually at the church's Holy Communion service on Thursday. 

This is despite the loss of his third son, Dare, who died on Tuesday in his sleep. 

The Holy Communion Service, a programme held in preparation for the church's monthly programme, 'Holy Ghost service', which holds every first Friday of a month. 

Adeboye's sermon was titled, 'Overflowing Blessings' and he read from John 6: 5-13.

He preached in his usual fashion regardless of the tragedy that struck the family. 

As his usual practice, he called on those who have yet to give their lives to Christ to do so. 

SaharaReporters observed that Adeboye didn't make a comment about his son's death but rather focused on the message. 

He also prayed for healing for all those who are sick all over the world; prayed for a new power to witness for God with signs following. “So that the world will know that greater is He that is in us than he that is in the world,” he said.

A minister, who moderated the Holy Communion Service at the Convention Ground said the Pastor was not physically present due to some ‘circumstances beyond control’.

The minister said, “I am here not standing in for him because I am too small to stand for him. I am only here to deliver the message as a messenger. He could have been here physically as he used to but due to circumstances beyond control, he was not able to be here but to the Glory of God, he has said to us, Jesus is here and he is also there praying for us...”

Dare, who is the third child of the General Overseer would have turned 43 on June 9, 2021.

He was a life coach, visionary leader, motivator, bridge builder and a youth provincial pastor in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The church had, however, revealed that the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye is not related to COVID-19.

The church, in a post on its verified Twitter handle, @rccghq said Pastor Dare died on Tuesday, May 4. 

The statement signed by the church's spokesman said it was the wish of the family to be left alone at this critical time.

The tweet read, “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021. 

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly.

“He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife.

“Though shaken, our anchor remains Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord to keep you as you honour this humble request.

“Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 - May 4th 2021. Remain forever in our heart. Please note that this is not a COVID-19 related death.”

