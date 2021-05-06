Two Feared Dead, Bullion Van Escorts Flee In Ondo Robbery

The driver and the police officers escorting the bullion van were reported to have fled immediately the attack started while the robbers shot repeatedly at the bullion van.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

At least two persons were feared killed while one was injured in a fresh robbery attack on a bullion van at Boluwaduro area of Ondo East Council Of Ondo State.

The robbery which started around 5:30pm on Thursday, involved robbers numbering over eight men.

Two police vehicles escorting the bullion van were damaged in the process and an unspecified amount of money was said to have been carted away by the robbers.

According to an eyewitness, the bullion van was coming from Ondo town before it got ambushed by two vehicles and a Lexus car along Akure-Ondo expressway.

Some motorists at the scene reportedly left their vehicles and ran into the forest following the sporadic shooting by the robbers.

However, the state commander of Amotekun, Chief Adetunji Adeleke, confirmed that three person were shot by the robbers during the robbery and that one injured person was rushed to the hospital by the corps' personnel.
 

