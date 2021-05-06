Umoren: Nigerians Sign Petition Demanding Televised Trial For Akwa Ibom Suspected Killer

There are allegations that Akpan belongs to a syndicate and probably has the backing of influential people.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 06, 2021

Nigerians are demanding a nationally televised court trial of Uduak Frank Akpan, a prime suspect in the abduction and murder of slain Akwa Ibom job-seeker, Iniubong Umoren.

A petition on change.org has been created to this effect. The petition was started by Faith Ogochukwu to the Akwa Ibom State Government and the Ministry of Justice.

The petition details read, “This is a collective demand for public, televised trial of the suspected rapist and murderer Uduak Frank Akpan, his father, his cousin, girlfriend and whoever has been alleged to be involved in the luring, kidnapping, rape and eventual murder of Iniubong Umoren.

"The kidnap, rape and gruesome murder of Iniubong Umoren is a matter of public and in fact National interest, one that must not be handled with any form of levity or swept under the carpet.”

The petition has garnered 301 signatories out of 500 targeted signatories as at the time of filing this report. See Also ACTIVISM Umoren: Protest Rocks Akwa Ibom As Women In Black Attire Demand Justice For Rape Victims 0 Comments 1 Day Ago

Umoren's story had surfaced online last Thursday when her friend, Umoh Uduak, raised an alarm on Twitter that she had been unable to reach her friend, who was invited to the outskirts of Uyo for a job interview.

The 26-year-old graduate of the University of Uyo had dropped a tweet on her handle last Tuesday seeking a job and got many replies in that regard.

She wrote, “#AkwaIbomTwitter please I'm really in need of a job, something to do to keep mind and soul together while contributing dutifully to the organisation. My location is Uyo, I'm creative, really good at thinking critically and most importantly a fast learner. CV available on request.”

Rather than employ her, it was gathered that the suspect, Akpan took Iniubong to his house, where he killed her. See Also CRIME Shallow Graves Uncovered As Youths Vandalise Home Of Suspected Killer Of Akwa Ibom Job-Seeker, Umoren 0 Comments 4 Hours Ago

Many Nigerians have expressed fear that the course of justice might be truncated in the case of Iniubong's murder, but the state government has vowed to ensure justice for the deceased.

SaharaReporters, New York

