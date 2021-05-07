BREAKING: Army Kills 11 ESN, IPOB Operatives During Orlu Shootout, Says No Soldier Killed

The Nigerian Army has said that its troops shot dead a gang of 11 Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and its Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives during a shootout in Orlu town in Imo State.

The army said on Friday that the ESN gunmen had attempted to attack the compound housing the Orlu Area Command and Police Station in Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, in a release, said the army did not suffer any casualty.

He said, “A gang of IPOB/ESN terrorists mounted in vehicles on Thursday, 6 May 2021, stormed Orlu town with intention to attack the compound housing the Area Command and Police Station in Orlu LGA of Imo State.

“The attackers were resisted by vigilant police personnel at the Area Command and were completely obliterated when a reinforcement team of the Nigerian Army and Nigerian Air Force arrived at the scene.

“The assailants, who had been on the radar of the Joint Technical Intelligence Team, were said to have come from a Forest Camp in Ideato North LGA of Imo State, from where they mobilised and planned the failed attack.

“Following the encounter, eleven IPOB/ESN Terrorists were neutralised while four AK47, one G3 and one Pump Action rifle as well as a Berretta pistol, charms and assorted ammunition were recovered. All the seven operational vehicles used for the attack were demobilised and as such the remaining terrorists escaped on foot with fatal injuries.

“There were no casualties on the side of the security forces. Law-abiding citizens in the area are advised to look out for strange persons with gunshot injuries and report same to the nearest security agency for the safety of their communities.”