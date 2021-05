Aisha Alhassan, former Nigerian Minister for Women Affairs is dead.

Alhassan, known widely as Mama Taraba, was appointed as Minister in 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mama Taraba (Aisha Alhassan)

She however resigned from the cabinet in September 2018 after she was disqualified from contesting for the All Progressives Congress’ governorship ticket in Taraba state.

The former Senator, representing Taraba North Senatorial District was 61 years old.