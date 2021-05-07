BREAKING: Police, Commercial Motorcyclists Clash In Lagos

The unrest started on Thursday when a police officer refused to pay for the service rendered to him by an Okada rider.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2021

There is unrest in Ogba, Lagos over the alleged shooting of a motorcyclist, popularly known as Okada rider by a police officer.

 

According to PUNCH Metro, the unrest started on Thursday when a police officer refused to pay for the service rendered to him by an Okada rider.

The source said two people were allegedly killed last night.

 

"It’s a bike man vs policemen fight. An Okada rider rendered a service to a policeman yesterday, then asked for money after dropping him off. He was shot by the policeman who refused to pay him.

 

“There was a sporadic shooting this morning. Like some minutes ago. And all the Okada riders are off their bikes getting ready for a riot,” the source said.

 

Similarly, there was confusion on Thursday morning at Mile 12 in the Kosofe Local Government Area of Lagos state as hoodlums in the area engaged one another in a supremacy fight.

 

The fracas which began around 7am has paralysed activities in the area, with several persons injured and many vehicles vandalised.

 

A source said the hoodlums took advantage of the clash to rob unsuspecting members of the public of their valuables.

