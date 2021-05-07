Don’t Appeal To Terrorists, Crush Them— Fani-Kayode Tells Buhari

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2021

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has told President Muhammadu Buhari to desist from appealing to bandits and terrorists.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain reminded the president that leaders of nations do not beg terrorists, but they send military personnel to terminate them.

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode, a staunch critic of President Buhari, tweeted this Thursday in reaction to Buhari’s appeal to abductors of the Greenfield University students.

Armed bandits invaded the Greenfield University situated in Kasarami village, Chikun Local Government Area, Kaduna State and abducted at least 23 students and staff members on 20 April 2021.

Five of the students have been killed while one was released by their abductors. 

 

The abductors have demanded N100 million and 10 motorcycles or the rest would be killed.

 

 

 

In the face of the threats of the criminals and protests by the parents of the victims, Buhari on Wednesday took to his Twitter handle to beg the bandits to release the affected students.

 

 

 

“I again appeal for the release of the students of Greenfield University and all other citizens held in captivity. We will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that Nigerians live in a country where everyone can move where and when they want—without the fear of kidnapping and banditry.

 

 

 

“I call for steadfastness and security awareness on the part of the law enforcement agencies, and citizens. Let me once again condemn the increasing politicization of security in Nigeria, by opportunistic politicians. All hands must be on deck to achieve enduring peace and security,” President Buhari tweeted.

 

 

 

Reacting, Fani-Kayode said on Twitter, “Presidents do not appeal to terrorists. Presidents do not negotiate with terrorists. Presidents do not pay terrorists. Presidents do not refuse to call terrorists terrorists.

 

 

 

“@MBuhari, do not appeal to them or beg them. Send in the army, crush them and save our kids! Show strength!”



