Frustrated By Poor Policing, Residents Kill Female Bandit, Two Others In Sokoto

Residents of the Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto state have killed three suspected bandits, including a woman.

SaharaReporters gathered that the suspected bandits were caught with AK-47 rifles while attempting to attack a Fulani community in the LGA.

“We got intelligence reports that the bandits were coming to the village. So we ambushed the bandits and killed 3 of them, including a woman,” a resident told SaharaReporters.

The incident comes a few months after residents of Charanchi Local Government Area In Katsina state killed and burnt three bandits terrorising the area.

Similarly, residents of Yan Marafa and Mununu villages in the Faskari Local Government Area of the state dared their attackers during which scores were killed.

Sokoto is one of the most terrorised North-West states in Nigeria. Its residents have been severely troubled by bandits and kidnappers.

The state government in 2019 entered a peace agreement with bandits.

But despite the accord, communities in the state are still being attacked and residents kidnapped and/or killed.

