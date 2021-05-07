I Slumped After Governor Akeredolu’s Aide Slapped Me—Pregnant Woman

Adeola Egbedi, an environmental security guard with the Ondo State Waste Management Board says she slumped after being slapped by the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, Doyin Odebowale on Thursday.

According to BBC Yoruba, Adeola, a pregnant woman, on Friday morning confirmed the incident took place at the Oja Oba market in Akure, the state capital.

The woman and her husband however called for justice to be served.

“I am an environmental security guard and our duty is to ensure the market women comply with the directive on the circular in the cleaning of the market every Thursday. But I was tired on that day because I was pregnant.

“When the SSA and his entourage were coming, those of us seated were told to stand up. I then stood up but decided to take my chair and place under a kiosk at the market.

“Then I heard him say I should drop the chair and before I could turn my back, I received a heavy slap on the face. "Immediately I had a blurred vision and could not see again,” the woman said.

Adeola added that she had been in the hospital since the incident because she was no longer in good health and was preparing to undergo further tests.

On his part, the woman’s husband, Egbebi Ayorinde, said he was “deeply saddened” to learn that his wife was slapped by the SSA to the Ondo State governor.

He said he had reported the matter to the Ondo State Ministry of Women Affairs and the police for them to address the issue.

According to him, the injustice is beyond him and his family, so he wants Nigerians to intervene so that his wife can get justice.