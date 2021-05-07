Nigerian Security Agencies Plotting To Kill Prominent Igbo Politicians, Frame ESN For Assassinations —IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has revealed that security operatives in Nigeria are plotting to kill prominent Nigerians of Igbo extraction one after the other.

According to the group, the plot by the nation’s security agents is to indict the IPOB members and its security outfit, Eastern Security Network (ESN).

The pro-Biafra group, therefore, warned Igbo political leaders and business persons to be cautious of the security details assigned to them who can be used to kill them.



The Nnamdi Kanu-led group disclosed this in a statement released by its spokesman, Emma Powerful on Friday.



“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) ably led by our prophet and liberator Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has uncovered plot by Nigeria security agencies to eliminate prominent men and women, politicians and stakeholders in the whole of Biafraland and blame it on IPOB and the Eastern Security Network, ESN.



“Every politician in Biafraland must be wary of those officers assigned to them as police or army guarding them. ESN, IPOB has no plan to kill our own in Biafraland because we're going to get Biafra together. It profits us nothing to kill our own despite the treachery by some of them.



“Our people must be careful because Fulani terrorists in Nigerian army and police uniforms are working tirelessly to ensure that Biafra businessmen, women and politicians are killed in order to pitch Biafrans against themselves and ultimately take undue advantage of the confusion to keep us in bondage,” the statement partly read.



In the statement entitled, ‘We Have Uncovered Plot By The Nigeria Security Agencies To Begin Elimination Of Prominent Igbo Personalities And Blame It On ESN – IPOB,’ the group alleged that security officers have been instructed to start the elimination.



The separatist group also stated that this will make the State Security Service (SSS), also known as the Department of State Services (DSS) start arresting both IPOB and ESN members, and framing them for the violence, in addition to the ongoing arrest of Igbo civilians in the South-East.



“But we are smarter than all of them put together. IPOB is raising this alarm for the wise to apply wisdom and avoid being victims of this evil plot.



“Nigerian security agencies have instructed their officers attached to the politicians to start gradual elimination of Biafrans who they were assigned to protect. But we will resist this wicked plot.



“They are arresting and abducting innocent Biafrans suspected to be members of IPOB or operatives of ESN security outfit. They have arrested more than 68 innocent citizens and detained them at the State CID Awka, Anambra State. Unknown gunmen are doing their own attacks but Nigerian DSS has rather decided to blame ESN operatives and IPOB members instead of investigating to unravel the perpetrators.



“The incessant arrest and secret abductions of suspected IPOB members at Izombe, Agwa and other parts of Oguta and Ohaji Egbema cannot stop us from pursuing this freedom.





"Just yesterday, they secretly abducted Obinna Nwuzi, the son of the man whose wife, Olivia Nwuzi was abducted and detained in the anti-kidnapping station at Owerri Imo State. The boy (man) had just returned from Ebonyi State University to see his family but wicked Nigerian security personnel arrested him. His mother has also been detained for over three weeks now.



“We are warning them never to harm these innocent persons because if they do, they will regret their actions very soon,” the statement said.

