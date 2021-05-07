Nigerians React In Shock, Ask God Why Pastor Adeboye's Son Had To Die

Nigerians have have been paying tribute to the late Pastor Dare Adeboye, the third child of General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Pastor Dare's death was announced on Thursday though the church said he died on Tuesday, May 4.

Dare Adeboye

Dare died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

The deceased, who would have turned 43 on June 9, 2021, was a life coach, visionary leader, motivator and bridge builder.

Before his death, Dare was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.



Nigerians on social media have asked briefly why such a tragic event will befall the Adeboyes, a family of pastors.

However, many have concluded that God cannot be questioned as his ways are unfathomable.

For instance, @TheFavourddd tweeted, “Hmmm...What can we say was wrong?? He doesn’t pray enough? He doesn’t fast enough? Was he not close to God enough? You see that it’s not by power nor by might but by the grace and mercy of God that we are still alive, unquestionable God. Who are we to question you...Thank you, Lord!”



Another sympathiser, @adeyinkaamokeh said, “So so painful. Death why now? May your gentle soul rest in peace Dare Adeboye. May God Almighty comfort Pastor Adeboye's family. Honestly, I still find it very difficult to believe."

Twitter user, @shurley_bankz wrote: “'Unquestionable God'? Isn’t he my father, why can’t I ask questions when I’m lost and confused? If I were Abraham, I would ask why me. If I were Job, I would ask why me. If I were Adeboye, I would ask why me. P.S I’m not trying to question his authority.”



@TheOnlyKemi tweeted, “I just heard about the demise of Pastor Adeboye's son and I'm so cold in my spirit, I wanna ask 'God why? Both father and son serve you in truthfulness and all', then I remembered our God works in mysterious ways and he alone knows best so instead I say, thank you, God.”



@AdewuyiSimon stated, “My heartfelt condolences to the Adeboyes and the entire RCCG, may you receive divine comfort in this trying time in Jesus name. He knows why!”

@BestIsikpoje tweeted, “I’m just scared and weak; why Pastor Dare Adeboye? God, please strengthen our father, Daddy GO & the entire family.”



Another Twitter user, @funmiistic, said, “This Adeboye's news is so sad. I mean, how do you serve God for the longest part of your life and then boom your son dies? The annoying part is, he dares not ask him why? This is the same thing you do with pips who work so hard, but can hardly get by. It’s not fair God!”



@IamJidewale wrote: “Dear GOD, I do not understand how and why you choose to cause so much pain to your son, Pastor Adeboye, sincerely I do not understand? But I know You're, faithful, You're good, You're nice, You know what you're doing, You're a covenant-keeping God and You never disappoint."

@MercyUdoh16 said, “Hmmm. Unquestionable God. Who are we to ask you why Lord? May his soul rest in peace and may the good Lord comfort his wife and children, Daddy and Mummy Adeboye and the entire family at this time in Jesus' name, Amen. It's well."

@Vincent1357 tweeted, “It's heartbreaking but God knows why. I sympathise with @PastorEAAdeboye over the loss of Pastor Dare Adeboye, his son. My sincere condolences to him and his family.”

@seunglobal wrote, “May the good Lord comfort Adeboye and the entire family. God knows why."

@Fekazii8, “The death of Pastor Adeboye’s son is painful...I learnt this prayer from Papa Adeboye; 'the hand you use in carrying this child, you will not use it to bury the child'. But God knows why.”

@JulietEseOsa wrote, “Sometimes when one hears some things, you would just be in total shock, disbelief, and wonder why they happened. Then again, who dares question God? I pray for comfort, and strength for Pastor Adeboye, his family, and the entire RCCG family."

Meanwhile, scores of prominent Nigerians have offered their condolences to the family on social media, including prominent people like President Muhammadu Buhari, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar.