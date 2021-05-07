Redeemed Christian Church Announces Pastor Dare's Burial Arrangement

Pastor Dare's death was announced on Thursday though the church announced that he died on Tuesday, May 4.

by Saharareporters, New York May 07, 2021

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, has announced the burial arrangement for the late Pastor Dare Adeboye, the third child of the church's General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

Dare Adeboye

In a statement signed by the personal assistant to the General Overseer, Leke Adeboye, who is also the younger brother of Dare, the family gave thanks for the prayers and condolences they have received.

 

He said, “With our hearts full of gratitude, we appreciate you, for standing by our family, in this period of trial. We are consoled, no doubt, by the fact that our beloved son has returned home, to rest in the bosom to his maker and father.

 

“Our confident assurance is rooted in the life of selflessness and sacrifice our son lived for Jesus Christ, our Saviour.

 

“Thank you so much for your prayers and words of encouragement.

 

“Our prayer is that we will all make it to that glorious home, in Jesus mighty name.”

 

 

According to the funeral programme, a special service will be held on Sunday, May 9 at the City of David Youth Church in Eket, Akwa Ibom, where Dare pastored.

 

Thanksgiving songs and tribute will be held on Monday, May 10, between 4 pm and 6 pm, at the RCCG House of Favour, Redemption Camp, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

 

A farewell service will take place on Tuesday, May 11, at the Youth Centre, RCCG Redemption Camp.

 

Dare, who was married with three kids, died in his sleep in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

 

The deceased, who would have turned 43 on June 9, 2021, was a life coach, visionary leader, motivator and bridge builder.

 

Before his death, Dare was the Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35.

 

 

Meanwhile, dignitaries including President Muhammadu Buhari, have condoled with Adeboye over the loss of his son.

Saharareporters, New York

