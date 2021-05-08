ACF Kicks Against Payment Of Ransom To Bandits, Demands Negotiation

The Arewa Consultative Forum has stated that it is regrettable that millions of naira are paid to bandits for the recently released abducted students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Kaduna State.

The ACF said in a release that it kicked against the payment of ransoms to the bandits, saying the government must toe the line of negotiations.

The ACF National Publicity Secretary, Emmanuel Yawe, said, “The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF, wishes to rejoice over the freedom re-gained by students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Kaduna. The students have been held hostage by bandits who stormed the school on March 11 and took 39 of them, demanding vast amounts of money before their release.

“Ten of them had been released before now. Last week we heard that the previous batch of the hostages were all released. We thank God for saving their lives and rejoice with their families, both immediate and remote.

“We are grateful to the Nigerians who risked their lives in the delicate negotiating process to free the abducted students. Our only regret is that millions of Naira are alleged to have been paid to the bandits before they granted freedom to the kidnapped students.

“The ACF is against the payment of such ransom even though we agree with negotiating with bandits. We appeal to those bandits holding other students at Greenfield University àlso to set them free without further delay.”