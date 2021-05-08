Killings: We Need To Weep In Prayers Over Nigeria – Folu Adeboye

Our nation, Nigeria, is going through a siege, and it is so much, so hard and we want God to liberate us even as we connect to other nations.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2021

The wife of the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Folu Adeboye, says Nigeria is going through a siege, and believers should weep in prayer for the country.

Also known as Mother-In-Israel, Mrs Adeboye, who has been married to Pastor Enoch Adeboye for over 50 years, on Friday night, led prayers for Nigeria on Friday night.

The session lasted up to 30 minutes. She ministered at the May Edition of the church’s Holy Ghost Service. The programme was themed, “Overflowing Blessings.”

Mrs Adeboye said, “Brethren, today’s prayer is going to be different because there is always a purpose for a season because the Bible tells us in Ecclesiastes Chapter 3 that there is a purpose for the season. The season that we are in Nigeria now calls for a lot of prayers.

“Our nation, Nigeria, is going through a siege, and it is so much, so hard and we want God to liberate us even as we connect to other nations and believe that our prayers for Nigeria, God Himself will allow it to reach other countries and other nations will get out of every form of siege that they are going through.

“These prayers, if you need to weep, you better weep because weeping may endure for a night but joy comes in the morning. This is the time we need to cry. It is becoming overwhelming, it is too much, people are dying every day from hunger, people are dying every day from all kinds of terrorism, and people are dying from kidnapping.”

The Adeboye’s third child, Pastor Dare Adeboye, died on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.  

The death of the 42-year-old pastor shocked the world as well-meaning persons, including presidents, governors, and personalities, condoling the 79-year-old general overseer and his wife over the death of their son.

The general overseer of the church, which is one of the largest churches in the world, had also preached on Thursday night during the Holy Communion Service of the monthly programme.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Christianity My Grouse With Enugu Diocese Bishop – Father Mbaka Reacts To Suspension
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Christianity Partisan Politics Not Part Of Mbaka's Calling, He Should Keep Off —Catholic Archbishop Kaigama
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity EXPOSED: How UK-based Nigerian Pastor, Dapo Adegboyega, Defrauded Me Of N57 million – Ex-church Member
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Christianity Sex Scandal: Pastor Adeboye Fails To Honour Invitation To Speak At Apostle Suleman’s Church Programme
0 Comments
2 Months Ago
Christianity Nigerians Blast Catholic Church For Suspending Father Mbaka
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Rev. Okotie's Lavish Romance With Roli Bode George Made Me Quit--Okotie's Ex-Church Pianist
Christianity Rev. Okotie's Lavish Romance With Roli Bode George Made Me Quit--Okotie's Ex-Church Pianist
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Son’s Death
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military EXPOSED: Nigerian Army Shuns Southern Officers, Deploys Northern Commanders To Quell Tension In South-East
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Scandal Princess Once Did Abortion For ‘14-year-old’ Girl Assaulted By Baba Ijesha --- Comedian
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Christianity My Grouse With Enugu Diocese Bishop – Father Mbaka Reacts To Suspension
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insurgency Some Bandits Are Foreigners, They Vowed To Make Kaduna Unsafe, Freed College Students Say
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Set To Use Probe Of Nigerian Ports Authority To Implicate Agency's Suspended MD, Usman
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
CRIME Protester Stabs Police Officer To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics "You Are Idi Amin of the North"– Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tackles El-Rufai Over Comments On Igbo Presidency
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Seven Officers Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Rivers Police Stations, Checkpoints
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Letter Nnamdi Kanu Writes Open Letter To President Joe Biden
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics You Cannot Abuse Everyone In Nigeria And Demand Presidency, El-Rufai Tells Igbo People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Stray Bullet Kills Female NSCDC Officer In Imo During Army, IPOB Shootout
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad