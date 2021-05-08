NLC Demands Suspension Of Akeredolu’s Aide for Slapping Pregnant Woman, Plans Protest

The Nigeria Labour Congress in Ondo State has demanded the suspension of the Senior Special Assistant to the Ondo State Governor On Special Duty, Dr Doyin Odebowale, for slapping a pregnant woman, Mrs Adeola Egbebi, at Oja Oba market in Akure.

The NLC vowed to commence a protest by Monday until the power-drunk SSA is removed from office for slapping the woman, which led to her slumping.

The NLC stated this in a letter to the governor signed by Oluwole Adeleye Sunday, the Chairman, and Shado F.K. as the Secretary, obtained by SaharaReporters.

SaharaReporters had on Thursday reported that the pregnant woman, Egbebi, an environmental security guard, slumped on duty at Oja Oba market in Akure after the SSA slapped her.

Odebowole reportedly assaulted the worker for not standing up to greet him like her other environmental workers.

The incident had led to a protest at the head office of the Ondo State Waste Management Board at Alagbaka as some environmental security guards shut down the gate for several hours. See Also Scandal I Slumped After Governor Akeredolu’s Aide Slapped Me—Pregnant Woman

The NLC on Friday, in a letter to the governor, OD/NLC/47/273 7th May 2021, titled, “Re: Slapping of a public servant by Dr Doyin Odebowale (SSA Special Duties)”, said there would be commencement of protests by Monday.

The NLC said, “Labour had last year written to your office on more than two occasions of the malfeasance and incorrigibility of Doyin Odebowale regarding his acclaimed working for Mr Governor against our members, tempered us and openly warned him against reoccurrence of his obnoxious behaviours.

“To our chagrin and disbelief, the “animal” in Doyin Odebowale yesterday (6th May 2021) reared its ugly head again when at the Erekesan Market, he inhumanly slapped a heavily pregnant woman by name Mrs Egbebi Adeola.

“With due respect and utmost regard for your office and person, we beg to say, enough is enough of Doyin Odebowale and his ignoble role in your government.

“We pray Your Excellency to immediately suspend Doyin Odebowale from office and set up a panel of inquiry to look into the matter to come up with appropriate sanctions if found guilty in the matter.

“To this end, Organised Labour shall commence immediate action to ensure that the ‘unwanted element’ is chased out of the office starting from Monday 10th May 2021.”