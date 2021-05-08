Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Son’s Death

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2021

The General Overseer of The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, on Friday night broke his silence after the demise of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Dare had died in his sleep on Tuesday, May 4, in Eket, Akwa-Ibom, where he was pastoring the RCCG church.

Pastor E.A Adeboye

Adeboye, who preached at the May 2021 edition of the church’s Holy Ghost service, urged everyone to thank God and say, ‘It is well even in the face of crises rather than ‘blame and question God’.

He said, “Whatever we have is given to us by God, be it wealth, wife, husband, children e.t.c and if it got taken away by God, all we can do is give God glory for actually giving us the privilege to enjoy that wealth or kids temporarily, and it is not for us to complain, blame and question God.

“What we see as sorrows might be joy in the sight of God, I mean His ways and thoughts are not the same with ours; we shouldn’t forget that both good and bad happen at God’s command. (Lamentations 3:38).

“Finally, in all things, let’s learn to say thank you, father, and It is well. God bless all of you in Jesus’ name,” Adeboye said.

The RCCG overseer further stated that peace is one of the blessings only God can give, saying, “There is a peace that passes human understanding. It is only God that can give that peace. I thank God that I have that peace.”

Adeboye also allayed fears over the possibility of a third wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria, saying it was due to the prayers of Christians that COVID-19 did not take a detrimental dimension.

“Don’t listen to any person who says it is by their wisdom that coronavirus is now subdued in Nigeria. It is because you prayed. You asked God for mercy, and God heard and in the mighty name of Jesus, there will be no third wave.

“But, I want to encourage you that you need to pray again. We have problems of many kinds in Nigeria, so very soon, you might be summoned to pray again. We need to pray against all the problems we are facing, and God will answer when we pray,” Adeboye said.

SaharaReporters, New York

