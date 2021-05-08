Seven Officers Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Rivers Police Stations, Checkpoints

Gunmen on Friday night attacked security checkpoints and police stations in Rivers State, with no fewer than seven security operatives feared killed.

The hoodlums attacked a police station along the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road in the state.

Also, the Rumuji police station in Emuoha Local Government Area was also torched; two policemen feared killed, while some vehicles were burnt.

They also attacked a police checkpoint at Ogbakiri junction in the Emuoha LGA with two police officers feared killed and a vehicle burnt.

A checkpoint of the security outfit called C-4-i along the East-West Road was also attacked, even as three operatives were feared killed there.

A spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack but said he would make details available after visiting the areas attacked.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, led a team to the place when our correspondent spoke with him on Saturday morning.

“Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself,” CP Friday told The PUNCH.