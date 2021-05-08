Seven Officers Feared Killed As Gunmen Attack Rivers Police Stations, Checkpoints

The hoodlums attacked a police station along the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 08, 2021

Gunmen on Friday night attacked security checkpoints and police stations in Rivers State, with no fewer than seven security operatives feared killed.

The hoodlums attacked a police station along the Rumuji axis of the East-West Road in the state.

File Photo

Also, the Rumuji police station in Emuoha Local Government Area was also torched; two policemen feared killed, while some vehicles were burnt.

They also attacked a police checkpoint at Ogbakiri junction in the Emuoha LGA with two police officers feared killed and a vehicle burnt.

A checkpoint of the security outfit called C-4-i along the East-West Road was also attacked, even as three operatives were feared killed there.

A spokesman for the State Police Command, Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed the attack but said he would make details available after visiting the areas attacked.

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, led a team to the place when our correspondent spoke with him on Saturday morning.

“Yes, that is what we heard. I am on my way to the place. I want to confirm it myself,” CP Friday told The PUNCH.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Protester Stabs Police Officer To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insecurity A Fulani Person Will Always Seek Revenge For Injustice— El-Rufai
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Insecurity Stray Bullet Kills Female NSCDC Officer In Imo During Army, IPOB Shootout
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
CRIME IPOB, ESN Operatives Stole Vehicles To Attack Us, Injured Four Personnel – Imo Police
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Insecurity Nigerian Security Agencies Plotting To Kill Prominent Igbo Politicians, Frame ESN For Assassinations —IPOB
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Sack Akwa Ibom Police Station, Kill Six Personnel
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Pastor Adeboye Speaks On Son’s Death
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal Princess Once Did Abortion For ‘14-year-old’ Girl Assaulted By Baba Ijesha --- Comedian
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Government Set To Use Probe Of Nigerian Ports Authority To Implicate Agency's Suspended MD, Usman
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military EXPOSED: Nigerian Army Shuns Southern Officers, Deploys Northern Commanders To Quell Tension In South-East
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Protester Stabs Police Officer To Death In Abuja
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Christianity My Grouse With Enugu Diocese Bishop – Father Mbaka Reacts To Suspension
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insurgency Some Bandits Are Foreigners, They Vowed To Make Kaduna Unsafe, Freed College Students Say
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics "You Are Idi Amin of the North"– Ohanaeze Ndigbo Tackles El-Rufai Over Comments On Igbo Presidency
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics You Cannot Abuse Everyone In Nigeria And Demand Presidency, El-Rufai Tells Igbo People
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Scandal Ogun Commissioner Who Allegedly Molested SS3 Pupil Secretly Resigns From Office
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Insecurity A Fulani Person Will Always Seek Revenge For Injustice— El-Rufai
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Former Nigerian Minister, Alhassan ‘Mama Taraba’ Is Dead
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad