Abducted Abia University Student Regains Freedom

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu made this known late evening via his official Twitter handle @GovernorIkpeazu.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

The only student of Abia State University (ABSU), Uturu, in the custody of a criminal gang, which abducted some persons while journeying along the Okigwe-Uturu Road, has been released.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu made this known late evening via his official Twitter [email protected]

Governor Ikpeazu, who thanked God, security agencies and the management of ABSU for the release of the abducted student, expressed joy at the development and vowed that he would not share the state with criminal elements.

The governor tweeted, “It is with exceedingly great joy and a very pleasant sense of relief that I announce that the only kidnapped ABSU student, who was still in the custody of the hoodlums that abducted some people a few days ago along the Okigwe-Uturu Road, has been freed. I spoke with her and …her mother minutes ago and want to thank God, our security agents and the management of ABSU for a job well done leading to this good news.

“Our administration has since taken measures to strengthen the security around the area where the incident happened and even beyond it ensure the security of lives and property, which remains my number one assignment as governor. It is one duty I will never take lightly. We will surely take justice to those who abducted our student as we will not cohabit this state with criminals”.

A yet-to-be-confirmed number of students were kidnapped while transiting on a bus on Okigwe-Uturu Road.

Meanwhile, the Vice-Chancellor of the Abia State University, Professor O. M Ogbulu, confirmed that two of the students escaped from the hoodlums while still holding one student.

Addressing journalists in a press conference held in Umuahia on Friday, Vice-Chancellor had assured that the school authorities were working assiduously with security agencies to ensure the release of the students and prosecution of the culprits.

