Another Church General Overseer, GOFAMINT Leader, Abina Loses Son

Pastor Elijah Abina, the General Overseer of 65-year-old church, The Gospel Faith Mission International, has lost his son, Emmanuel Folorunso, just as the tragedy of Pastor Dare Adeboye, Pastor Enoch Adeboye's son hit the country during the week.

SaharaReporters learnt that the son of 85-year-old Pastor Abina, who is also a founding father of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria, died on Wednesday, April 28, eight days before the Adeboyes’ bereavement, but the press release was released last week.

Emmanuel reportedly died after a brief illness.

A source close to the church authorities said his son was until his transition, the pastor in charge of the Kingdom House Assembly of the church located in Festac Town, Lagos State.

The deceased was also said to be the Director of the church media, a position he took on part-time basis, while he was also the rallying point for youths in the church.

A statement by the church announcing the demise, signed by GOFAMINT General Secretary, Pastor S.O. Omowumi, said, “With heavy heart but in total submission to the sovereignty of the Supreme God, we announce the passing onto glory of our brother, our pastor and a member of the Executive Council of The Gospel Faith Mission International, Pastor Emmanuel Folorunso Abina, on Wednesday, 28 April, 2021.

“Gone too soon but we praise the Almighty God for the life Pastor Folorunso lived and the indelible impact he made in the church, particularly among the youth.

“May the Lord Jesus Christ comfort our General Overseer, the immediate and extended family as well as the church."