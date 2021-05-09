Army Arrests 10 Boko Haram Suspects Inside Kano Mosque

It was further learnt that the troops took away some unidentified items from the surroundings of the mosque.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

The Nigerian Army on Saturday evening stormed a Boko Haram suspected mosque located at Filin Lazio, Hotoro in Kano metropolis and arrested no fewer than 10 suspects.

Reports have it that the operation was conducted in a very professional manner without drawing the ire of Muslims who were just breaking their fast.

File photo used to illustrate story.

According to New Telegraph, the mosque was said to belong to some men from Borno State who had fled the troubled North-East due to the Boko Haram insurgency.

However, when contacted, Captain Uba, the army spokesperson in Kano, said he had not been briefed on the development, and promised to get back.

SaharaReporters, New York

