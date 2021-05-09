Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said that no Christian leader in the country has kept quiet over the situation of Nigeria.

CAN noted that it had no comment for popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly called Sunday Igboho, who insinuated that some elders in Yoruba land did not support the agitations for secession and establishment of the Yoruba nation.

Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the Special Adviser to the CAN President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, stated this in an interview with SaharaReporters on Sunday.

Earlier today, Igboho had appeared in an interview, saying he would not offer his condolences to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, because the cleric refused to support agitations for the Yoruba nation.

Sunday Igboho had added that he would not sympathise with Adeboye or anyone who refused to champion the course of Yoruba nation. See Also Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death

When asked for his opinion about Igboho’s comment, Pastor Oladeji said, “I am sorry. No comment. If that is how you all see it, let it be. If CAN has been keeping quiet over the happenings in the country, if that is how you see it, too bad. We are not ready to reply Sunday Igboho.”

Igboho in the interview did not mince words when he hurled curses at leaders or pastors who refuse to support the secession agenda, saying God would kill their children and wives.

He said this during a live Facebook broadcast with his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Saturday night.

Koiki had asked the activist to send some words to Adeboye through the live video, to sympathise with him over the death of his son.

But, Sunday Igboho appeared infuriated by Koiki’s request as he asked if the man of God had declared his support for Yoruba nation.

He said, “Has Baba supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.”