Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye

Sunday Igboho had added that he would not sympathise with Adeboye or anyone who refused to champion the course of Yoruba nation.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

The Christian Association of Nigeria has said that no Christian leader in the country has kept quiet over the situation of Nigeria.

CAN noted that it had no comment for popular Yoruba nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, more commonly called Sunday Igboho, who insinuated that some elders in Yoruba land did not support the agitations for secession and establishment of the Yoruba nation.

Pastor Bayo Oladeji, the Special Adviser to the CAN President, Rev Supo Ayokunle, stated this in an interview with SaharaReporters on Sunday.

Earlier today, Igboho had appeared in an interview, saying he would not offer his condolences to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, over the death of his son, Pastor Dare Adeboye, because the cleric refused to support agitations for the Yoruba nation.

Sunday Igboho had added that he would not sympathise with Adeboye or anyone who refused to champion the course of Yoruba nation. See Also Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death 0 Comments 10 Hours Ago

When asked for his opinion about Igboho’s comment, Pastor Oladeji said, “I am sorry. No comment. If that is how you all see it, let it be. If CAN has been keeping quiet over the happenings in the country, if that is how you see it, too bad. We are not ready to reply Sunday Igboho.”

Igboho in the interview did not mince words when he hurled curses at leaders or pastors who refuse to support the secession agenda, saying God would kill their children and wives.

He said this during a live Facebook broadcast with his media aide, Olayomi Koiki, on Saturday night.

Koiki had asked the activist to send some words to Adeboye through the live video, to sympathise with him over the death of his son.

But, Sunday Igboho appeared infuriated by Koiki’s request as he asked if the man of God had declared his support for Yoruba nation.

He said, “Has Baba supported Yoruba nation that we will now be greeting him? We don’t need to greet Adeboye. What is my own with that? We are not doing church here. This is not religion.

“Pastor Adeboye didn’t speak about Yoruba nation. Look at the number of crowd in Baba Adeboye’s church. Is he not supposed to tell all of them to join Yoruba nation? We don’t need to greet him.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics How State Governors Spend Billions Of Naira On Private Jets Amidst Recession
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Now I Avoid Newspapers Due To Depressing Reports—Soyinka
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Gunmen Kill Jema’a Council Secretary, Wife, Daughter-In-Law In Southern Kaduna
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Don't Sell Weapons To Nigeria, Buhari Has Islamist Agenda – Nnamdi Kanu Writes US President
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fears As Ruthless COVID-19 Variant Hits West Africa
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News Another Church General Overseer, GOFAMINT Leader, Abina Loses Son
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Crisis In Abuja Forces Churches To Close Early As Police, Commercial Motorcyclists Clash
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics How State Governors Spend Billions Of Naira On Private Jets Amidst Recession
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForOmolara Trends As Woman Dies In Ogun Hospital Over Alleged Negligence, Injurious Injections
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Technology Debris From China Rocket Launched In April May Hit Abuja, Other Cities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Writes Buhari, Demands Probe Of N39.5billion Duplicated, Strange Projects In Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Others' Ministries
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Human Rights We'll Come After You If You Kill Any Biafran, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Burn Down Police Station In Abia As Policemen Flee
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Letter Nnamdi Kanu Writes Open Letter To President Joe Biden
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad