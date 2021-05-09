Gunmen Kill Jema’a Council Secretary, Wife, Daughter-In-Law In Southern Kaduna

The assailants stormed the home of the secretary, Sergeant Christopher Madaki (Rtd), who served the Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA, shot him, his wife and his son’s wife.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

The Kaduna Government has announced the murder of the secretary of Ward Golkofa in the Jema’a Local Government Area (LGA), alongside his wife and son.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security, in a statement on Sunday said the police command and the defence headquarters outfit, Operation Safe Haven reported the killing.

The assailants stormed the home of the secretary, Sergeant Christopher Madaki (Rtd), who served the Ward Head at Golkofa, Jema’a LGA, shot him, his wife and his son’s wife.

The three were confirmed dead, while his son, Clement Musa Madaki, survived with injuries.

The statement added that the scribe’s wife was identified as Mary Christopher Madaki and his son’s wife as Alice Musa.

However, troops of Operation Safe Haven received a report of a missing person, Ngode Patrick Kambai, in Mabuhu village, Zonzon district, Zangon Kataf LGA.

Kambai, a commercial motorcyclist, was reported by his father to have been missing since around 8:00 am on Thursday when he left home on his motorcycle and did not return.

“Troops are coordinating efforts to locate and rescue the missing person while engaging his family and community,” Aruwan said.  

