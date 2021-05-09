Human Rights Lawyer Condemns N100,000 School Fee In Ondo As Students Plan Protest

He noted that it was a grand design on the part of the management of the Adeyemi College of Education to offload the responsibility of funding education.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

A human rights lawyer, Ayo Ademiluyi, has faulted the Ondo State Government over the sudden tuition hike at the Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo, Ondo State.

Ademiluyi in a statement on Sunday said the new regime of fees in the institution is to the effect that newly admitted students are to pay N100,900 with acceptance fee at N25,000 while returning students will pay between N65,000 and N72,000 in different categories.

He noted that it was a grand design on the part of the management of the Adeyemi College of Education to offload the responsibility of funding education onto the backs of parents and sponsors of poor students.

He said, “I condemn the fee hike in its entirety. I call for its immediate reversal. I am also aware of a planned protest march by Concerned Students of Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo for tomorrow, 10th May, 2021 on their campus.

“I call on the students' union leadership of the institution to break off its present collaboration with the management in support of the fee hike through agreement with inclusion of increase in union dues from N400 to N1, 000 in the new fee regime and provide leadership for the struggle of mass of students against the fee hike.

“I am also aware of the threats by Divisional Police Officer in charge of Fagun Divisional Headquarters of the Ondo State Police Command to arrest and detain the leaders of the planned protest march of tomorrow, 10th May, 2021, who upon submitting a letter notifying the division of their planned protest of tomorrow, forwarded their names to the Chief Security Officer of the institution for possible victimisation.

“I hereby give notice to the Fagun Divisional Police Headquarters and the Ondo State Police Command that the machinery of law will be set in motion against it by me in the event of infringement of fundamental rights of students to assemble peacefully and protest lawfully by way of arrest or detention of students in the course of the protest march of tomorrow, 10th May, 2021.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Delta State Polytechnics Shut Down As Academic Union Strike Continues
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education "Africa Is Lagging Behind Global Educational Revolution’, Falana Warns
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education University of Lagos Sacks Deputy Chief Security Officer
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Two Suspects In Police Custody For Cutting Off Corps Member’s Hand
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Education BREAKING: University of Ibadan Medical Students Protest Hike In Accommodation Fee, Others
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Agriculture NYSC To Draft Corps Members To Farms
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Fears As Ruthless COVID-19 Variant Hits West Africa
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Another Church General Overseer, GOFAMINT Leader, Abina Loses Son
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Crisis In Abuja Forces Churches To Close Early As Police, Commercial Motorcyclists Clash
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics How State Governors Spend Billions Of Naira On Private Jets Amidst Recession
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News #JusticeForOmolara Trends As Woman Dies In Ogun Hospital Over Alleged Negligence, Injurious Injections
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Technology Debris From China Rocket Launched In April May Hit Abuja, Other Cities
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption SERAP Writes Buhari, Demands Probe Of N39.5billion Duplicated, Strange Projects In Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Others' Ministries
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Human Rights We'll Come After You If You Kill Any Biafran, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Burn Down Police Station In Abia As Policemen Flee
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad