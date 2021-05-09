JusticeForPeju: Family Accuses Lagos Hospital Of Negligence In Woman’s Death

The family of Peju Ugboma, a Lagos State-based chef, has accused a private hospital, Premier Specialist Medical Centre, Victoria Island, of negligence leading to the untimely death of their daughter.

The Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Ikeja, had carried out an independent autopsy on Peju which revealed that she suffered internal bleeding.

It was discovered that she had about two litres of blood in her abdomen and pelvic area.

The family revealed that Peju was admitted into Premier Specialist Hospital on Thursday, April 22, as directed by the hospital, to carry out an elective surgery for a fibroid issue.

A family source stated that she walked into the hospital by herself unaided as it was by no means an emergency surgical procedure.

The family added that she had concluded all the necessary tests required before the surgery, including ECG, PCV, and COVID-19 tests.

“Her vitals were okay and she had no preexisting conditions prior to surgery. All payments were made for the preliminary tests. The hospital demanded their account be funded to the tune of N1.5million and the family deposited N1million immediately.

“The surgery was carried out on the morning of Friday, 23 April, by Doctors Akinsiku, lwuh, Asemota, Renner, and some other medical personnel in Premier Specialist Hospital, Victoria Island."

Peju’s husband saw her after the surgery on Friday, and she complained about severe abdominal pain and discomfort, which he felt was not unusual for someone who had just come out of surgery.

“However, her blood pressure had dropped to as low as the range of 50/30. The doctors then gave her blood transfusion because she had lost a lot of blood during the surgery.

“Early on Saturday morning, she told her husband that the veins on her hands had collapsed and the hospital wanted to give her fluids on a vein close to her neck and collarbone. She also mentioned that the doctors said her kidneys were not functioning optimally, and a consultant nephrologist had been called in to come in that Saturday morning. This was a shock to them both as all tests prior to surgery were fine. The consultant eventually came in as scheduled but dismissed both their concerns.”

The family said Dr. Renner told the husband that they would need to move the woman to the ICU and they were asked to pay an additional N.5 million which they paid without delay.

The source continued, “By 6.30 am on Sunday, her husband was surprised to find out that his wife had been placed on a respirator. Dr Renner told him that her condition had deteriorated through the night. Her husband saw that she looked pale, and her eyes had been taped as if to keep them closed, but she was still breathing and the monitors were still reading. Peju’s husband had been in touch with a family friend who is a UK-based consultant gynecologist. The consultant raised an alarm and insisted on speaking with the doctors at Premier hospital. He spoke with Dr. Asemota, Iwuh and the medical director, Dr Oshinowo.

“He stated expressly that he was of the opinion that she had severe internal bleeding and needed to be moved back to the operating theatre for the bleeding to be arrested immediately. Premier team however ignored his advice.

“Premier decided to move Peju to a hospital where she could have a CT Scan and possible dialysis. By 10 am on Sunday, her husband was informed that his wife would be moved to Evercare Hospital, Lekki Phase 1. However, it took 3 hours before she was moved to Evercare. Immediately she arrived there she was met by their medical team and taken to the ICU. Her husband was asked to pay another N.5 million at Evercare, and he made the payment immediately.

“The head of the ICU detected that Peju did not have a pulse and emergency CPR commenced immediately. This failed and she was pronounced dead by 2.20pm on Sunday. Premier Specialist Hospital offered to do an autopsy, however, the family insisted

on an independent autopsy.

“The independent pathologist requested Peju’s full medical report prior to the autopsy as is normal practice but Premier Specialist Hospital management were playing games to stall releasing it. It took a visit by family of the deceased to Premier Hospital who engaged the doctors and management in a shouting match and nearly resulted in a physical confrontation before the medical reports were released.

“The deceased’s family alleged that the medical reports sent to the independent pathologist may have been tampered with or altered. It is clear that Peju bled internally from Friday after the surgery till Sunday when she died, and it is shocking to note that Premier hospital was negligent enough not to pick this up and save her life. Peju’s tragic and unfortunate death has left behind two heartbroken little girls, a grieving husband and an aged mother and loved ones.”

#JusticeforPeju had been trending on Twitter since Sunday morning as thousands of Nigerians have called for a thorough investigation into the matter and for the prosecution of any culprit involved in the death of the woman.