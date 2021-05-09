Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari

The President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the 'madness' going on in parts of the country.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that there is madness going on in some parts of the country, while condoling with those who lost family members to the ravaing insecurity in the country.

In a veiled reference to the attack on police stations and security institutions in the South-East region, the President, according to a release by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, said he wondered who would protect the people.

President Muhammadu Buhari

“The President, in addition, takes this opportunity to condole with all who lost family members due to what he described as the 'madness' going on in parts of the country. 

“The President calls on all local leaders to talk to their youths and warn them against being used to incite and foment violence. 'If we attack institutions guarding us,' the President wonders, 'who will protect us in future emergencies?'" Shehu’s release on Sunday partly reads.

Earlier, Buhari stated that he would be modest with the forthcoming Salah celebrations and that no visitor would be expected in the Aso Rock Villa.

“As Muslims in Nigeria join others globally in preparations towards Eid Al-Fitr, a day that is celebrated to mark the end of Ramadan, the month of fasting, President Buhari directs that all celebrations be limited due to the global Coronavirus crisis.

 “To this effect, the President, First Family, his personal aides, members of cabinet and Service Chiefs who choose to remain in Abuja will congregate in full compliance with COVID-19 protocols at the forecourt of the Presidential Villa to observe the Eid prayers. Time fixed for the prayer is 9:00am.

 “Thereafter, there will be no traditional Sallah homage to the President by religious, community and political leaders. As was the case last year, the President encourages such leaders to be content with modest celebrations at home in view of the pandemic.

 “President Buhari specially thanks the Ulama (Islamic Clerics) and all other religious (Muslim, Christian) leaders who continue to pray for the wellbeing of the nation and its people,” the statement added.

