We'll Come After You If You Kill Any Biafran, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen

The IPOB leader stated that the uniform or rank of such a soldier or policeman will not shield him from the punishment.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 09, 2021

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu has warned that any commanding officer of the Nigerian security agencies that kills the members of his group will not go scot-free.

The IPOB leader stated that the uniform or rank of such a soldier or policeman will not shield him from the punishment, adding the group keeps records and takes time to act.

IPOB Leader, Nnamdi Kanu

Kanu said this in a statement sent by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, to SaharaReporters on Sunday.

SaharaReporters has earlier published that a yet-to-be-identified Nigerian soldier has warned residents of Orlu town in Imo State to either relocate or be vigilant as some personnel had allegedly been given a shoot-on-sight order in the ongoing battle with the Eastern Security Network operatives.

The soldier, who spoke pidgin English in an audio obtained by SaharaReporters, added that he would not carry out the plan, and therefore, he had been allegedly marked by the army commander to be arrested and possibly killed.

The soldier, who is attached to the 302 Artillery Regiment, Onitsha, Anambra State, alerted residents of the town to relocate based on their commander's alleged order.

In the audio obtained by SaharaReporters, the soldier said, "They first carried us (deployed us) to Maiduguri (Borno State). Then, 25 of us came back hoping that the matter was ended. Then they carried us to 302 Artillery, Onitsha. All of us were inside the barracks in Onitsha till 12 pm this afternoon.

"When the fight ended in Orlu, the commander now said anybody we see, we should fire them.

"I beg you, because of God, if your person is in Orlu, from now till Monday, try to inform them. Tell them to change the location for now. Immediately I left the barracks, the commander said I was going out to expose them and make sure they get me and kill me.

"See the clothes that I am putting on. I didn't buy these clothes with my money, if you follow this line, I was given these clothes and I have kept my uniform."

Reacting, the Biafra separatist group leader said, “If you’re a commander of troops in the Nigerian army or police, hear this: That you’re wearing a uniform and adorned in a rank does not make you invincible. If any #Biafran is killed on your orders, you will be hunted and punished, sooner than later. We’re taking stock and bidding our time.” 

SaharaReporters, New York

