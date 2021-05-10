Akeredolu Stops Workers' Protest Against Aide, Odebowale Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman

Akeredolu and his wife, Betty, who is known for gender advocacy, have not commented on the issue since last week.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2021

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on Monday stopped a planned protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duty, Dr Oladoyin Odebowale, who had allegedly slapped a pregnant woman, Mrs Adeola Egbebi at the Erekesan Market.

The incident occurred last week after which the woman collapsed on the ground and had to be taken to the hospital. 

The NLC had in a letter written to the governor last Friday, threatened to drive Odebowale out of his office, today, Monday, May 10, over the alleged assault of the pregnant woman, Egbedi.

Odebowale last Thursday allegedly slapped Egbedi, an environmental guard officer while she was supervising the weekly sanitation exercise at the Oja Oba market in Akure, the state capital. 

He was said to have been angry because the woman did not stand up to greet him during his visit. See Also Scandal I Slumped After Governor Akeredolu’s Aide Slapped Me—Pregnant Woman 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

Akeredolu and his wife, Betty, who is known for gender advocacy, have not commented on the issue since last week.

However, the NLC has insisted that Odebowale must be suspended to pave the way for a probe. The labour union has also threatened to remove him from office if the governor fails to suspend him.

On Monday, members of the union gathered in the morning and mobilised to proceed to the Governor's Office. But midway into the procession, some state government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, prevailed on them to suspend the protest, saying it could be hijacked by hoodlums. See Also ACTIVISM NLC Demands Suspension Of Akeredolu’s Aide for Slapping Pregnant Woman, Plans Protest 0 Comments 2 Days Ago

Ayedatiwa promised the union members that the state government was aware of the incident and would look into it.

However, the NLC members insisted that Odebowale must be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption International Container Terminal Services Not Affiliated To Africa's Richest Man, Dangote, Company Says Amid Corruption Allegation
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption SERAP Writes Buhari, Demands Probe Of N39.5billion Duplicated, Strange Projects In Amaechi, Lai Mohammed, Others' Ministries
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Ghanaian Judges Caught Collecting Bribes
Corruption Ghanaian Judges Caught On Tape Accepting Bribes From Legendary Journalist
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Scandal Documents Detail How Bankers Helped Maina Launder Stolen Pension Funds
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Christianity TB Joshua Goes To Trial For The Deaths Of 116 People In Church Building Collapse
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Exclusive Dino Melaye Used US Bank Account To Remove Tattoo Of Ex-Wife, New York Dermatologist Confirms
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Take Motorbike To Cameroon Or Flying Boat To Seme Border, Just Leave Nigeria —Pastor Adefarasin Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rained Curses On Elders Opposing Yoruba Nation—Igboho Clarifies Comments On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Breakup Will Happen Suddenly— Primate Ayodele
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News Another Church General Overseer, GOFAMINT Leader, Abina Loses Son
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Leave Catholic Church, Father Mbaka Says, Begs For Forgiveness Over His Mistakes
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Ports Stakeholders Petition EFCC, Police IG Over Missing N20billion Under Suspended MD, Hadiza Usman
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "In What Ways Is He Different From Fulani Herdsmen He Is Fighting?” – Yoruba Youths Fault Igboho Over Comment On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Ozuma Bridge In Okene Constructed By Yahaya Bello-led Kogi Government Collapses One Week After Construction As State Engineers Reportedly Use 10mm Iron Rod For Bridge Construction
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad