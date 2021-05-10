Akeredolu Stops Workers' Protest Against Aide, Odebowale Who Assaulted Pregnant Woman

Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) on Monday stopped a planned protest by the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) against his Senior Special Assistant on Special Duty, Dr Oladoyin Odebowale, who had allegedly slapped a pregnant woman, Mrs Adeola Egbebi at the Erekesan Market.

The incident occurred last week after which the woman collapsed on the ground and had to be taken to the hospital.

The NLC had in a letter written to the governor last Friday, threatened to drive Odebowale out of his office, today, Monday, May 10, over the alleged assault of the pregnant woman, Egbedi.

Odebowale last Thursday allegedly slapped Egbedi, an environmental guard officer while she was supervising the weekly sanitation exercise at the Oja Oba market in Akure, the state capital.

He was said to have been angry because the woman did not stand up to greet him during his visit. See Also Scandal I Slumped After Governor Akeredolu’s Aide Slapped Me—Pregnant Woman

Akeredolu and his wife, Betty, who is known for gender advocacy, have not commented on the issue since last week.

However, the NLC has insisted that Odebowale must be suspended to pave the way for a probe. The labour union has also threatened to remove him from office if the governor fails to suspend him.

On Monday, members of the union gathered in the morning and mobilised to proceed to the Governor's Office. But midway into the procession, some state government officials led by the Deputy Governor, Mr Lucky Ayedatiwa, prevailed on them to suspend the protest, saying it could be hijacked by hoodlums. See Also ACTIVISM NLC Demands Suspension Of Akeredolu’s Aide for Slapping Pregnant Woman, Plans Protest

Ayedatiwa promised the union members that the state government was aware of the incident and would look into it.

However, the NLC members insisted that Odebowale must be suspended pending the outcome of the investigation.