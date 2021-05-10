BREAKING: Independent National Electoral Commission Office Set Ablaze In Abia, Elections Threatened

This is happening a week after one of the commission’s offices in Akwa Ibom was razed.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2021

The Independent National Electoral Commission office in the Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia state has been set ablaze.

In a statement on Monday, INEC's National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, stated that the incident occurred on Sunday night.

This is happening a week after one of the commission’s offices in Akwa Ibom was razed–Sunday, May 2, exactly a week before the fresh arson attack. 

The cause of the fire incident had yet to be ascertained as at the time of filing this report. 

Okoye said although there are no casualties in the latest fire incident in Abia, all electoral materials and office equipment were destroyed.

He said the attacks could affect the ongoing expansion of voter access to polling units, resumption of the continuous voter registration (CVR), pending bye-elections and ultimately the 2023 General Election.

The statement partly read, “The latest incident in Abia State is one too many. These facilities are national assets, which must be protected. Accordingly, the Commission is convening an emergency meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) next week to discuss this disturbing trend.

“Meanwhile, the Commission wishes to reassure Nigerians that all activities in relation to the ongoing expansion of voter access to Polling Units and preparations for the resumption of CVR as well as all scheduled elections will proceed as planned.”

This is not the first attack on INEC’s facilities in Abia in recent times.

Five months ago, on December 13, its LGA office in Aba south was completely burnt down while that of Arochukwu LGA was vandalised in October 2020.

Ballot Boxes, Others Destroyed As Hoodlums Burn Down National Electoral Commission Office In Akwa Ibom.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Now I Avoid Newspapers Due To Depressing Reports—Soyinka
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Burn Down Police Station In Abia As Policemen Flee
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Elections 2023: Why INEC Created Additional 2,910 Voting Points In Kaduna, Commissioner
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Bandits In Zamfara Better Equipped Than Military, Says Yari
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Elections Ezekwesili holds 'Candid Conversation' With IBB In Minna
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Attempts To Invade Village Bordering Adamawa And Borno
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Take Motorbike To Cameroon Or Flying Boat To Seme Border, Just Leave Nigeria —Pastor Adefarasin Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rained Curses On Elders Opposing Yoruba Nation—Igboho Clarifies Comments On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Breakup Will Happen Suddenly— Primate Ayodele
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News Another Church General Overseer, GOFAMINT Leader, Abina Loses Son
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Leave Catholic Church, Father Mbaka Says, Begs For Forgiveness Over His Mistakes
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Ports Stakeholders Petition EFCC, Police IG Over Missing N20billion Under Suspended MD, Hadiza Usman
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics "In What Ways Is He Different From Fulani Herdsmen He Is Fighting?” – Yoruba Youths Fault Igboho Over Comment On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Ozuma Bridge In Okene Constructed By Yahaya Bello-led Kogi Government Collapses One Week After Construction As State Engineers Reportedly Use 10mm Iron Rod For Bridge Construction
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad