BREAKING: We're Working To Neutralise Threats, Activities Of IPOB, Oodua Agitators, 22 Other Groups— Lagos Police

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, has said that the state Police Command is working to neutralise the threats posed by separatist groups, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and agitators for Oodua Republic.

It said it was also investigating the threat by IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos.

Odumosu made this known during a security summit chaired by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, The Nation reports.

“The Command has taken notice of agitators for Oodua Republic by some Yoruba separatist groups and the threats to disrupt law and order in the state. Twenty-four of these groups have been identified and being closely monitored.

“Similarly, the threat of IPOB to attack soft targets in Lagos is equally being put on the radar of the command intelligence gathering and other security services in the state. Strategies are being put in place to neutralise their activities.

“The Command is using this medium to solicit for the support of all and sundry to be vigilant at all times and report any suspicious person or movement to security agencies. Let us adopt the slogan of “when you see something, say something.”

Speaking further, the Commissioner advised the state government to immediately take urgent measures against commercial motorcyclists, popularly known as Okada riders in the state.