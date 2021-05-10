International Container Terminal Services Not Affiliated To Africa's Richest Man, Dangote, Company Says Amid Corruption Allegation

The International Container Terminal Services Inc has denied that it is owned or has affiliation with Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote.

The company, in a statement on Sunday sent to SaharaReporters, and signed by its Senior Vice President, Hans-Ole Madsen, said it is publicly listed independent company in the Philippines.

SaharaReporters had reported how the suspended Nigeria Ports Authority Managing Director, Hadiza Bala, was involved in a clandestine ploy to short-change a company in favour of Dangote, as documents obtained by SaharaReporters revealed.

It reported how in 2020, some coastline terminals, formerly operated by Integrated Logistics Services’ (INTELs) in Onne ports complex, Rivers State, were confiscated and subsequently awarded to Dangote through a proxy company, International Container Terminal Services (ICTS) Nigeria limited. See Also Scandal EXCLUSIVE: How Suspended NPA Boss, Hadiza Usman Awarded Coastline Terminals To Dangote's Proxy Company In Shady Deal

Onne Port Complex is one of the largest Oil and Gas Free Zone in Africa, where major industry players from the exploration up to the completion phases operate.

Similarly, a memo released to the press, seen by SaharaReporters, showed that Usman had transferred the berths confiscated from INTELs to ICTSI, a proxy company traced to Dangote, five months earlier.

The leaked memo, dated May 13, was signed by Yusuf Ahmed, NPA’s Director of Lands & Asset Admin, on behalf of Usman.

“Please refer to the lease of land and berths 9, 10 and 11 granted to you at FOT Onne and find attached herewith the draft Lease Agreement for a review of its possible contents before the final copy is produced for execution,” the letter addressed to the managing director of ICTSI read.

However, ICTSI in the statement said it had no links with Dangote.

"We would like to clarify that International Container Terminal Services Inc is a Philippines publicly listed independent company engaged in the operation of 33 ports in 6 continents.

"ICTSI ranks as a top 10 port operator in the world. Details about our ownership and financial statements can be found on www.ictsi.com.

"ICTSI is not owned or in any way affiliated with the Dangote Group of companies," the statement read.