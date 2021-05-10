Nigeria's Breakup Will Happen Suddenly— Primate Ayodele

Ayodele noted that Nigeria’s break-up would not be through Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2021

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that the spirit of former Nigerian Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, should be appeased or Nigeria will break up.

 

Ayodele noted that Nigeria’s break-up would not be through Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In an interview with Daily Post, the cleric said some powerful forces like the spirit of Balewa would lead to Nigeria’s peaceful break-up.

 

He warned that if Nigerians fail to appease Tafa Balewa’s spirit and these other powerful forces, the country will break up peacefully.

 

 

He, however, urged the government not to ignore the cries of IPOB and those agitating for the Oduduwa Republic because that would also lead to the country’s disintegration.

 

 

Ayodele said: “The spirit of Igbo is no more in Nigeria, and since their spirit is no more in Nigeria, the country will break peacefully. It’s not this IPOB, Oduduwa, that will break Nigeria. There is a powerful force that will break the country if we don’t appease it.

 

“Some people like Tafa Balewa were killed, the spirit of Tafawa Balewa is fighting, why will we not appease his spirit? Instead, we say Nigeria should be in unity; we can’t be in peace or unity again. Nigeria will just be facing one problem to another. There will always be problems and that is the fact. We need to realise that Nigeria needs many prayers to survive this situation and for sustainability. The moment we ignore God, then the country will collapse.

 

“Nnamdi Kanu is not the person who will actualise this, not that he will die, but the thing will happen in a surprising way.

 

“Everybody will keep quiet, but some forces will stand to be fighting it, saying no. Two things are involved: either Nigeria is restructured, which we know will not favour many people or break up. It’s either we go back to true federalism, or we break up; any of these issues is going to be better for the country, so said by God, not by man.

 

“Another thing is that only God can stop Nigeria from breaking up; the pathfinders of this country are tired of our co-existence. If we don’t do what is necessary, Nigeria will break. Many people don’t want it, but when you go to the divine realm, do you know what is going on there? Many people have died as a result of injustice in Nigeria, so what is going to happen is that Nigeria will break peacefully without fighting or making noise.

 

“IPOB is making points, the people of Oduduwa Republic are also making points, and if the government neglects these, it will happen suddenly.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics I Won't Leave Catholic Church, Father Mbaka Says, Begs For Forgiveness Over His Mistakes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Never Break Up, TB Joshua Says, Pro-Biafra, Yoruba Agitators Kick
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "In What Ways Is He Different From Fulani Herdsmen He Is Fighting?” – Yoruba Youths Fault Igboho Over Comment On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
News Another Church General Overseer, GOFAMINT Leader, Abina Loses Son
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Leave Catholic Church, Father Mbaka Says, Begs For Forgiveness Over His Mistakes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Never Break Up, TB Joshua Says, Pro-Biafra, Yoruba Agitators Kick
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "In What Ways Is He Different From Fulani Herdsmen He Is Fighting?” – Yoruba Youths Fault Igboho Over Comment On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Crisis In Abuja Forces Churches To Close Early As Police, Commercial Motorcyclists Clash
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Take Motorbike To Cameroon Or Flying Boat To Seme Border, Just Leave Nigeria —Pastor Adefarasin Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Politics Buhari's Administration Has Outlived Its Usefulness — Falana
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Human Rights We'll Come After You If You Kill Any Biafran, Nnamdi Kanu Warns Nigerian Soldiers, Policemen
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Ozuma Bridge In Okene Constructed By Yahaya Bello-led Kogi Government Collapses One Week After Construction As State Engineers Reportedly Use 10mm Iron Rod For Bridge Construction
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad