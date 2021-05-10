Nigeria's Breakup Will Happen Suddenly— Primate Ayodele

Leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church in Lagos State, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has warned that the spirit of former Nigerian Prime Minister, Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, should be appeased or Nigeria will break up.

Ayodele noted that Nigeria’s break-up would not be through Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) or Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In an interview with Daily Post, the cleric said some powerful forces like the spirit of Balewa would lead to Nigeria’s peaceful break-up.

He warned that if Nigerians fail to appease Tafa Balewa’s spirit and these other powerful forces, the country will break up peacefully.

He, however, urged the government not to ignore the cries of IPOB and those agitating for the Oduduwa Republic because that would also lead to the country’s disintegration.

Ayodele said: “The spirit of Igbo is no more in Nigeria, and since their spirit is no more in Nigeria, the country will break peacefully. It’s not this IPOB, Oduduwa, that will break Nigeria. There is a powerful force that will break the country if we don’t appease it.

“Some people like Tafa Balewa were killed, the spirit of Tafawa Balewa is fighting, why will we not appease his spirit? Instead, we say Nigeria should be in unity; we can’t be in peace or unity again. Nigeria will just be facing one problem to another. There will always be problems and that is the fact. We need to realise that Nigeria needs many prayers to survive this situation and for sustainability. The moment we ignore God, then the country will collapse.

“Nnamdi Kanu is not the person who will actualise this, not that he will die, but the thing will happen in a surprising way.

“Everybody will keep quiet, but some forces will stand to be fighting it, saying no. Two things are involved: either Nigeria is restructured, which we know will not favour many people or break up. It’s either we go back to true federalism, or we break up; any of these issues is going to be better for the country, so said by God, not by man.

“Another thing is that only God can stop Nigeria from breaking up; the pathfinders of this country are tired of our co-existence. If we don’t do what is necessary, Nigeria will break. Many people don’t want it, but when you go to the divine realm, do you know what is going on there? Many people have died as a result of injustice in Nigeria, so what is going to happen is that Nigeria will break peacefully without fighting or making noise.

“IPOB is making points, the people of Oduduwa Republic are also making points, and if the government neglects these, it will happen suddenly.”