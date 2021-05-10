Panic, Fear In South-East Nigeria As Gunmen Killed Over 19 Policemen In One Month

There is palpable fear among security operatives in the South-East as policemen and police stations have become targets for unknown gunmen.

Almost on a daily basis, the zone records cases of arson attacks on security facilities and killing of security operatives.

SaharaReporters had earlier reported that police officers deployed to the South-East states of Imo, Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu states are currently deserting their stations and now prefer to move around in mufti, during the few times they are at work.

It was also gathered that it was increasingly difficult for the policemen to arrest suspects in neighbourhoods or keep their suspects in cells, as is the custom before cases are taken to court.

Policemen particularly those who are not Igbo indigenes, are desperately seeking redeployments amidst fear of more attacks by gunmen.

Below is a timeline of attacks on cops and police facilities in the South-East in the last one month:

April 14: Ebonyi State Police Command confirmed the killing of three of its officers attached to the Safer Highway patrol team by unknown gunmen. The officers were shot dead while on duty at Nwaezenyi Junction in Izzi council in the state.

April 20: There was an attack on the Zonal Police Headquarters, Zone 13 in Ukpo, Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. During the attack, two police officers died.

April 21: Gunmen attacked Adani divisional police station in Uzo-Uwani LGA of Enugu state and killed two police officers. The gunmen also burnt the station.

April 24: Three police officers were killed as gunmen launched an attack on the residence of Imo state governor, Hope Uzodinma.

April 26: Unknown gunmen attacked a police station in Ehime Mbano, Okigwe South Local Government Area of Imo State. They killed five officers while one officer is said to be missing.



May 2: Gunmen attacked Abaomege Police Station in the Onicha Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, killing a police officer.



May 5: Gunmen attacked a police station in Obosi, in the Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. Two policemen were killed in the mayhem, while several buildings at the station were burnt.

May 5: A police inspector was shot dead after gunmen attacked Obiozara Divisional Police Station in the Uburu Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State.