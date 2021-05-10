Police Continue Mass Arrests In Imo, Raid Newspaper Vendors For Circulating IPOB, ESN News

The police operatives swooped on them on Monday morning at their base located at Number 5 Rotibi Street, Douglas Road, Owerri, as the circulation of the day’s newspapers was ongoing.

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2021

Police operatives attached to the Intelligence Response Team of the Inspector General of Police have arrested no fewer than seven newspaper vendors and distribution agents in Imo State for circulating news related to Indigenous People of Biafra and the Eastern Security Network.

The police operatives swooped on them on Monday morning at their base located at Number 5 Rotibi Street, Douglas Road, Owerri, as the circulation of the day’s newspapers was ongoing.

File photo used to illustrate story.

Other vendors and distribution agents who ran away, told journalists that the gun-wielding police operatives accused them of circulating newspaper publications that had stories on IPOB and ESN.

According to Punch, one of the vendors who escaped the arrest said “as we were circulating our newspapers for the Monday edition, policemen putting on jackets that had IRT inscription swooped on us and started arresting us. The ones they took away were the ones that had Newspapers that had IPOB stories and the ones they said were against the government.”  

Some of the vendors and distribution agents arrested by the IGP’s team are Nnamso Okoro, Nelson Enyiama, Blessing Isinwa, Onyebuchi Iwundu, and Michael.

The arrest also affected newspaper circulation in the state on Monday as the other vendors and distribution agents fled over the fear of being arrested.

At the Government House Roundabout in Owerri, a popular place people gather to read newspapers and analyse issues, there was anger as people fumed and called on the government to stop gagging the press.

One of them said, “Do they think that arresting vendors and distribution agents and journalists will stop us from knowing the truth? They don’t know journalists, the more you arrest them, the more they write. Journalists are very strong people. Journalists are stubborn. They are very courageous. Journalists are trained to expose the evils in society. Journalists are always on the side of the people.”

Another person said, “This administration is very clueless. Just look at the insecurity bedevilling our country; the only strength they have is to arrest newspaper vendors and distribution agents who are doing their lawful businesses. Why is it that this administration hates press freedom? Why is it that this administration does not like the truth?

“Insurgents have taken over LGAs in Bauchi, Zamfara, Niger, and Nasarawa states and they are about entering Abuja and the only response this clueless government has is to arrest vendors and distribution agents. Very soon they will start arresting journalists, but that will not solve the problem. Government should be proactive not this petty approach.”

When contacted, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, said the operatives were not from his command.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Human Rights Lawyer Condemns N100,000 School Fee In Ondo As Students Plan Protest
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Renowned Student Activist Segun Okeowo Buried
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Police Foil ASUU Strike Rally In Ondo
0 Comments
7 Years Ago
Education Students march nationwide against law school fees
0 Comments
11 Years Ago
Education University Of Lagos Officials Announce Reversal Of Student Fees Amid Continued Protests
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education Tuition Stalemate: Lagos State Government Reverts To Old Fees
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Madness Going On In Some Parts Of The Country—President Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Another Church General Overseer, GOFAMINT Leader, Abina Loses Son
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Leave Catholic Church, Father Mbaka Says, Begs For Forgiveness Over His Mistakes
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria Will Never Break Up, TB Joshua Says, Pro-Biafra, Yoruba Agitators Kick
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Nigeria's Breakup Will Happen Suddenly— Primate Ayodele
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics "In What Ways Is He Different From Fulani Herdsmen He Is Fighting?” – Yoruba Youths Fault Igboho Over Comment On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Crisis In Abuja Forces Churches To Close Early As Police, Commercial Motorcyclists Clash
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Take Motorbike To Cameroon Or Flying Boat To Seme Border, Just Leave Nigeria —Pastor Adefarasin Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari's Administration Has Outlived Its Usefulness — Falana
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
PhotoNews PHOTONEWS: Ozuma Bridge In Okene Constructed By Yahaya Bello-led Kogi Government Collapses One Week After Construction As State Engineers Reportedly Use 10mm Iron Rod For Bridge Construction
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad