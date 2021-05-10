Take Motorbike To Cameroon Or Flying Boat To Seme Border, Just Leave Nigeria —Pastor Adefarasin Advises Nigerians

by Saharareporters, New York May 10, 2021

Senior Pastor of the House on the Rock Church Lagos, Pastor Paul Adefarasin has advised Nigerians to start making arrangements on how to relocate to other countries, including neighbouring West African countries.
 
He described the current crop of Nigeria’s leaders as jokers, adding that the citizens should begin to work on a plan B, which is to leave the country.
 
The pastor issued this piece of advice during his sermon on Sunday after having spoken expansively on the state of the nation.
 
He also called on all leaders not to be partisan at this time, adding that no country in the world history had survived two civil wars.
 
“No country in the world history has ever survived two civil wars. You could be in fright and running for your dear life any day from now if this thing does not come to an end.
 
“My personal encouragement to leaders and government on all sides is that it is not time to be partisan. It is time to sit down and dialogue.
 
“I urge you all to have a plan B and start making moves on how to leave this country. I know you have faith, I have faith too but I have a plan B.
 
“With technology, I can speak to you from anywhere in the world.


“Get yourself a plan B. Whether that’s an Okada to Cameroon or flying boat to Seme Border. Do whatever you can to see you leave this country.
 
“Just get your plan B because these people are crazy. The leaders we have, they are all bunch of jokers,” Adefarasin said.

Saharareporters, New York

