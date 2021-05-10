Two Chibok Girls Who Escaped Boko Haram In 2014, Graduate From US University

The duo managed to escape captivity by jumping off the truck while they were being taken away by the kidnappers.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 10, 2021

Two ex-students of Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok in Borno state, Joy Bishara and Lydia Pogu, who escaped from Boko Haram militants in 2014, have graduated from Southeastern University in the United States.

Bishara and Pogu were among the 276 girls first kidnapped by the insurgent group on April 14, 2014.

The duo managed to escape captivity by jumping off the truck while they were being taken away by the kidnappers.

Bishara bagged a degree in social work, while Pogu earned a degree in legal studies; both graduated on April 30.

Commenting on their ordeal and success, Bishara recalled how in a few seconds, she had to decide if she was going to die from an accident or in the hands of the insurgents.

“I remember thinking about what my mum would do at that moment then I prayed. I just remembered a voice in my head saying ‘jump out’. I knew I was going to die either way. I chose to die and that was how I jumped out,” Bishara told GMA3.

Asked how she felt on the day of her graduation, she said: “It was awesome, I felt great. I remember being told that I wasn’t going to be able to finish high school; that I was dumb. I never gave up or listened to all the negative talks. It was exciting to walk on that stage after being told ‘you can’t do it’.

“It was exciting to walk on that stage after being told you can’t do it.”
 
On her part, Pogu said she had decided against going back to school after her escape until she was contacted by the US embassy.

“I’m trying to get my master's in human services and going back to law school when I’m done with my master's,” Pogu said.

Both girls had graduated from Canyonville Christian Academy in Oregon in February 2017, after which they met with ex-President Donald Trump. 

Meanwhile, 112 of the Chibok girls are still in Boko Haram captivity.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Meet Dr. Adeniyan, The UNILAG Maths Lecturer Who Spent 25 Years To Obtain His PhD
Education SPECIAL FEATURE: How UNILAG Mathematics Lecturer Bagged His PhD After 25 Years
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Boko Haram Boosts Plans To Have Separate Islamic Country, Lures Borno, Yobe Residents
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Nigerian Military Abandons Over 50 Soldiers Trapped In Sambisa Forest After Attack By Boko Haram
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Education Police Continue Mass Arrests In Imo, Raid Newspaper Vendors For Circulating IPOB, ESN News
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Education Human Rights Lawyer Condemns N100,000 School Fee In Ondo As Students Plan Protest
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education COVID-19: Schools Resume January 18 Until Further Directive –PTF
0 Comments
3 Months Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Take Motorbike To Cameroon Or Flying Boat To Seme Border, Just Leave Nigeria —Pastor Adefarasin Advises Nigerians
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Christianity Celestial Church Speaks On Death Of Lagos Socialite, Badru Burnt During Prayer Session
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Why North Does Not Want Nigeria To Break Up— Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Another Man Close To Princess Raped Her 14-Year-Old Girl, Not Baba Ijesha – Yomi Fabiyi
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Police IPOB Plotting To Attack Lagos —Police Commissioner
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Christianity Last Moments Of Pastor Adeboye's Son: How Redeemed Church Pastors Prayed For Hours To Revive Him
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Why I Rained Curses On Elders Opposing Yoruba Nation—Igboho Clarifies Comments On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics God Should Kill Children, Wives Of Elders Who Don't Support Yoruba Nation— Sunday Igboho Tackles Pastor Adeboye Over Son's Death
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Muslim Group, NASFAT Reacts To Death Of Pastor Adeboye’s Son
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Christian Association Of Nigeria Speaks On Igboho's Attack On Pastor Adeboye
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Won't Leave Catholic Church, Father Mbaka Says, Begs For Forgiveness Over His Mistakes
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad