BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Capital, Maiduguri

Maiduguri, Borno state capital is currently under Boko Haram attack.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the insurgents stormed the Jiddari general area of the town around 6:30pm on Tuesday, firing shots into the air.

The area is where Giwa Barracks, a military detention centre is located.

Since 2014, the facility has been attacked multiple times by Boko Haram, as prisoners in the facility are mostly confirmed or suspected members of the sects and their families.

“They came with suicide bombers to attack the facility again,” a colonel in the army told SaharaReporters.

Terrorists also invaded some parts of Jiddari Polo near Federal High Court of Justice in Maiduguri.

Sources said gunshots and explosions could be heard in the city.

Boko Haram and its offshoot, Islamic State West Africa Province, have killed thousands and displaced millions in North-Eastern Nigeria.

The Nigerian military has repeatedly claimed that the insurgency had been largely defeated and frequently underplays any losses.

In the past months, soldiers have been targeted by the insurgents, who lay ambush on their path.

Hundreds of soldiers and officers have been reportedly killed since January 2021.

At least 25 soldiers were recently killed when a suicide bomber identified as Abdullah al-Ansari rammed an explosives-laden pick-up truck into a military convoy during a clash in Goniri, a boarder community between Yobe and Borno states, killing many soldiers.

In February, about 20 soldiers were also killed in Malari, Borno State by the insurgents.

SaharaReporters gathered that the soldiers were on patrol to clear some Boko Haram elements in the area following a credible intelligence when they were ambushed by the group.