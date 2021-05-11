BREAKING: Buhari Approves Fresh Security Measures To Tackle Insecurity In South-East, South-South

This followed the conclusion of a series of security meetings at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures to tackle insecurity in the South-East and South-South zones in the country.

The acting Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, disclosed this to State House correspondents on Tuesday following the conclusion of a series of security meetings at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. 

SaharaReporters Media

However, the police chief did not give the details of the fresh measures would entail. 

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Major General Babagana Monguno (rtd), also disclosed that the President similarly approved a memo he had presented on controlling use of drugs. 

According to the NSA, drugs are enablers of insecurity. 

The NSA said the meeting was focused on addressing the security challenges in the country.

SaharaReporters, New York

