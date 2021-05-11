Buhari Sends Ministerial Delegation To Ghana To Tackle Nigeria/Ghanaian Traders Clash

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2021

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that a ministerial delegation be sent to Ghana to resolve the lingering conflict between Nigerian traders and Ghanaian authorities.

 

The delegation will be led by Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, according to a statement issued on Monday by the Special Assistant to the Minister on Media, Mr Ifedayo Sayo.

Sayo noted that the delegation, which would be made up of relevant stakeholders, would also engage in further dialogue with Ghanaian authorities to find a lasting solution to NAN reports.

 

He stated that the delegation would undertake the visit between May 31 and June 1, 2021.

 

The Ghanaian authorities had imposed regulations and traders were required to pay one million dollars business registration fee and taxes under regulations.

 

The trade issues intensified when shops belonging to Nigerians in Accra were being locked up by Ghanaian authorities who demanded evidence of the Ghana Investment Promotion Council's (GIPC) registration.

 

Meanwhile, Nigerian traders had in 2020 expressed displeasure and insecurity of their wares and livelihoods in Ghana due to the challenges and appealed to the Federal Government to evacuate them back to Nigeria.

