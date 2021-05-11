Buhari Is Sleeping On Duty, Nigerians Didn't Vote For Garba Shehu— Catholic Bishop

The bishop's comment comes against the backdrop of insecurity, kidnapping and killings bedevilling the nation.

by Saharareporters, New York May 11, 2021

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Reverend Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has accused Nigeria leaders of sleeping on duty and not showing empathy to the plights of the people.

 

Ndagoso stated this while fielding questions from journalists at the 2021 annual Archdiocesan Pastoral council meeting in Kaduna.

The bishop's comment comes against the backdrop of insecurity, kidnapping and killings bedevilling the nation. 

 

He said, "It is unfortunate where we have gotten ourselves in this country, to have a leader who is sleeping on duty. I think this is precisely what one can say we have a leader who is sleeping.

 

"For how many months now, every day there is killing and yet we don't hear anything from the Commander-In-Chief. something is basically wrong.

 

"All the things happening in this country has indicated that we are living in a failed state. We need to hear from our President telling us the concrete steps that he is taking to end this insecurity, we don't want to be hearing from the spokesperson, we did not vote for him; Nigerians didn't elect the spokesperson.

 

"President, in civilised countries when two or three are killed, you see them appearing and giving people assurance that he is with them, but here in Nigeria, we have a leader who doesn't talk who doesn't care, who doesn't show any sign of empathy to the people. It is discouraging.”

 

Ndagoso also called on the federal and Kaduna state governments to rescue victims who are still in kidnappers' dens, lamenting that a priest, Fr. John has been in captivity for over two years.

 

He also called on the government to secure the lives and property of Nigerians, adding that the primary responsibility of every government is to secure the lives and property of its citizens.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Approves Fresh Security Measures To Tackle Insecurity In South-East, South-South
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics "He Has Not Perfected His Lying Skills"—Nigerians Mock Bashir Ahmad, Garba Shehu After Releasing Conflicting Statements Over Aso Rock Robbery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Why North Does Not Want Nigeria To Break Up— Arewa Consultative Forum
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Buhari Will Suffer If He Fails To Show Nigerians One Thing—Father Mbaka
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Royal Fraud: Companies Linked To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Defraud Nigerians In Massive Real Estate Scandal
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Approves Fresh Security Measures To Tackle Insecurity In South-East, South-South
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
News REVEALED: What Late Pastor Adeboye's Son, Dare Said About His Death—Wife
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Opinion Tales The Country Told Me By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics "He Has Not Perfected His Lying Skills"—Nigerians Mock Bashir Ahmad, Garba Shehu After Releasing Conflicting Statements Over Aso Rock Robbery
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerians React To Video Of Diplomat Parking To Urinate By Roadside In Lagos
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Ondo Church, Abduct Pastor
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
News Instagram Celebrity Caught Sleeping With 7-year-old Boy
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Tears As Pastor Adeboye's Son, Dare Is Laid To Rest
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa Under EFCC Probe Sighted In Mecca After Lying He Was Sick, Needed His Passport For Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad