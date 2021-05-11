Delta Journalist Raises Alarm Over Alleged Death Threats From A Federal Lawmaker's Brother, Ogor

An investigative journalist based in Delta state, Prince Amour Udemude, has raised the alarm over alleged threats to kill him.

The journalist alleged that one Jay Ogor, identified as younger brother of a former minority leader in the House of Representatives and member representing Isoko federal constituency in the National Assembly, Leo Ogor.

Leo Ogor

Narrating his ordeal to fellow journalists on Monday, Udemude said, "On Saturday, around 9:40pm, I missed a call and later realised it was Jay Ogor who called.

"After a while, I got a call from one of his political associates telling me that Jay had asked him to put me on a conference call along with Jay and I obliged him. The next thing I heard was Jay hurling insults at me and shouting on top of his voice, threatening to kill me. He said he was going to deal with me mercilessly and teach me a lesson I would never forget in my entire life. He said he would send his boys after me and also use the Department of State Services to lock me up.

"Jay said he had kept mute for too long while I continued to insult his elder brother, Leo Ogor on social media. Jay was threatening fire and brimstone and vowed to flog me and break my bones, and that after he has dealt with me, I would know he's not someone to joke with and that at the mention of his elder brother's name, I would run for my dear life.

"Jay accused me of posting a comment on social media, where he said I mentioned and accused his elder brother of sponsoring some members of the Peoples Democratic Party who connived with the national chairman of Allied People's Movement (APM), Alhaji Yusuf Mamman Dantalle and dragged the PDP winner of the April 10, 2021 bye-election for the Isoko North constituency, Delta State House of Assembly Jude Ogbimi to the tribunal.

"There was no iota of truth in Jay's accusation, there was no time I made mention of his elder brother regarding the issue of sponsoring some PDP members who connived with APM to drag the PDP winner of April 10, 2021 bye-election for the Isoko North constituency, Delta State House of Assembly, Jude Ogbimi to the tribunal to upturn his victory. I only made a post concerning the issue but his elder brother's name was never mentioned in my write-up.

"I asked Jay whether he saw where his elder brother's name was mentioned by me regarding the above issue that warranted his threats against me, he said no, but insisted that he must surely deal with me and use me as a scapegoat so others would learn. Jay and his elder brother should be held responsible if anything happens to me or any member of my family," the journalist stated.

There are allegations that the federal lawmaker's younger brother, who is currently nursing a senatorial ambition come 2023, had also threatened the late former House of Assembly majority leader, Tim Owhefere.

Some civil society organisations in the state have condemned the alleged threats to the life on the journalist by the federal lawmaker's younger brother and warned that should he be harmed, he will be brought to justice.

For instance, Protection of Human Dignity and Rights urged politicians to stop threatening journalists and concentrate on giving the public good governance.

Freeborn Adaka, assistant spokesman for the group, said, "Its high time politicians put a stop to threatening the lives of journalists carrying out their legitimate duties. All this intimidation must stop. The country is facing serious security challenges and rather than finding a solution to the problem, they are threatening journalists."