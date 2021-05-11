Firm Denies Involvement In $100million Bribe With Government Officials

A firm, Gab & Nuella Concept Limited, has refuted an allegation of bribery published by a news platform, where it stated that the firm was involved alongside some of President Muhammadu Buhari's aides in a $100million bribery scandal.

The firm said the report was not accurate and the news publication was false, saying the concocted stories against it and its director, Mrs Veronica Folorunso, were "totally false and misleading."

File Photo

An online medium, Pointblanknews.com, had in a report titled, "Exposed! Sylva, Mamman Daura, Buhari's aides share $100m bribe money from marginal fields sale," claimed that Gab & Nuella and other companies won the bid exercise by paying bribes, among other things.

But Gab & Nuella, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Mr. Abdur-Rasheed Babatunde Omidiya, and obtained by SaharaReporters, stated that the story was capable of negatively affecting the hard-earned reputation and integrity of the organisation and its director, which had been from decades of hard work and adherence to global best standards.

It said, "Our attention has been drawn to an article published by Pointblanknews.com on May 6, 2021, with the title, "Exposed! Sylva, Mamman Daura, Buhari's aides share $100m bribe money from marginal fields sale," purporting that our director, Mrs. Veronica Folorunso, was involved in a bribery scandal.

"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state that with respect to Mrs Folorunso in particular, the content of the article is a figment of the imagination of the authors. None of the content of the article, as regards Mrs. Folorunso, is true.

"Over the past few days, we have observed that the article in question has been surreptitiously syndicated across many underground online media platforms that either have no known office, standards and registration in Nigeria. Some of such websites have altogether expunged Mrs. Folorunso from the article when they were confronted with facts.

"It is clear that this is the work of mischief-makers who are motivated by pecuniary motives.

"Mrs. Folorunso is a law-abiding Nigerian citizen who has established herself as a professional in the oil and gas industry for over two decades. Her reputation has been carefully built through integrity, hard work and commitment to professionalism.

"As a law-abiding organisation, we have reached out to the concerned media platforms to point out the inaccuracies. In the meantime, our legal counsel is reviewing the publication for necessary actions.

"We urge the general public to totally disregard all baseless insinuations to the contrary."