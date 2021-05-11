Many Ghanaians Living In Nigeria Don't Have Proper Documents —Igbo Community Leader In Ghana Says

The king of the Igbo community in Ghana, Eze Dr Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, has said 90 per cent of Ghanaians living in Nigeria do not have the necessary documents.

He was reacting to an allegation that most Nigerians residing in Ghana are undocumented.

The traditional leader said Nigeria might not be enforcing its laws on residential permits for foreigners, hence many undocumented Ghanaians residing there.

He said, unlike Nigeria, it is wrong for any Ghanaian to suggest that Nigerians living in Ghana do not have the proper documentation, Ghanaweb reports.

Speaking on Ghana Yensom on Accra100.5FM on Monday, during a show hosted by Kwame Appiah Kubi, he said, "The immigration issue is totally wrong. It is 100 per cent wrong to say Nigerians don't come into Ghana with documentation.

"A Nigerian will have an ECOWAS passport, ECOWAS ID card that guarantees his stay for 90 days. If he wants to live in that ECOWAS country, you have to have your working permit to live there or a residence permit to live there.

"So, if Nigerians are coming here without documentation, it is wrong; they must obtain their documentation. I don't want to compare the two nations but I'm telling you that 90 per cent of Ghanaians living in Nigeria have no documents.

"I am telling you because I am the patron of the Ghana Community Association and many have been living there for years; only God knows how long.

"Many of them are working in our ministries, and in Nigeria, we welcome them. Nigeria might not enforce their law; that is not the concern of Ghana, but Ghana is enforcing their rules and I like that because every country without laws is an open country.

Ihenetu advised Nigerians living in Ghana to register with the Nigerian Embassy so that the embassy may come to their aid when they are in any form of distress while living in Ghana.

He also supported the idea that any Nigerian that flouts the laws of Ghana be dealt with according to the country's laws.