Ondo State Mandates Singing Of Oduduwa Anthem At Public Secondary Schools' Functions

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2021

The Ondo State Government has mandated the recitation of the Oduduwa nation anthem in all functions in public secondary schools across the state.

This was disclosed in a circular dated May 6 and addressed to educators in the state public service. 

Ondo Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

The circular, signed by the Permanent Secretary, Ondo State Teaching Service Commission, Tolu Adeyemi, was directed to the Tutor-Generals, All TESCOM Zonal Directors and all Principals of public secondary schools. 

It read, “The present administration of Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has adopted Oduduwa Anthem as part of the civic responsibility of all residents in the state. 

“To this end, the singing of the Oduduwa Anthem has become mandatory at all functions in all public secondary schools in the state. 

“Therefore, all schools principals and other top functionaries in the public secondary schools are enjoined to adopt, teach and encourage the singing of Oduduwa Anthem at all functions, especially, at the morning assembly in all schools. The copy of the song is hereby attached. 

“Kindly internalise and externalise the contents of this circular. My kind regards, always.”

