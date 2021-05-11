Police Lied, We Didn't Kill Any Officer During Protest In Abuja—Shi'ites

Members of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, otherwise known as Shi'ites, have disassociated themselves from the killing of a police officer, ASP Ezekiel Adama, during their protest in Abuja last Friday.

The group said its members were not responsible for the officer's death, adding that at no point did it have close contact with any of the anti-riot policemen deployed to quell the protest.

In a statement issued and signed by the Secretary Academic Forum of movement, Abdullahi Musa, on Monday in Abuja, the movement described the allegation linking its members to the killing of the police officer as an attempt to portray and paint the sect in a bad light.

The statement said members of the group would not resort to killing security agents irrespective of provocation by the police.

The statement reads, "Our attention has been drawn to a press release by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Yusuf Mariam, that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command successfully restored calm at Berger Roundabout after it had professionally dispersed a violent protest on Friday, May 7, 2021, and during the operation, ASP Adama was stabbed to death by the protesters.

"Concerning the alleged killing, we wish to categorically disassociate Free Zakzaky protesters and the Islamic movement, under the leadership of his Eminence Sheikh Ibraheem Zakzaky (H) from the killing of ASP Ezekiel Adama. We are not party and not responsible for what happened to ASP Ezekiel Adama around 3pm at Berger Junction.

"Similarly, people at Wuse Market were witnesses that we ended our protest in 30minutes without having any contact with the Police Patrol Team dispatched by the FCT Police Command to stop the march.

"After the protest, the police arrested a Toyota Coaster Bus with more than 60 people, including women, children, protesters, and Abuja residents. After the arrest, the police assembled them in Eagle Square and tortured them. Up to this moment, numerous people tortured by the police are unconscious."

It will be recalled that members of the sect had on Friday staged a protest at Wuse market against the violent occupation of Palestine by Israel, where the national flags of the United States of America and Israel were set ablaze.