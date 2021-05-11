Same Police Warning About IPOB Never Addressed Fulani Herdsmen Killings, Kidnappings, Others—Yoruba Groups

They described the allegation by the police boss as false, stating that such comments are targeted at causing conflict between Igbo and Yoruba peoples.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 11, 2021

Nine pan-Yoruba groups have urged the Nigeria Police Force to go after terrorists and armed herdsmen of Fulani extraction allegedly attacking, kidnapping, raping and killing Yoruba people in the South-West.

The groups in a joint statement obtained by SaharaReporters were reacting to an alarm raised by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, that the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) was planning to launch an attack on soft targets in the state.

File photo used to illustrate story. Guardian Nigeria

They described the allegation by the police boss as false, stating that such comments are targeted at causing conflict between Igbo and Yoruba peoples.

The groups urged the police not to allow themselves to be used by the “desperate Caliphate whose agelong dream is to divide the South and set the people against each other for its own narrow gains.”

The statement read, “We are worried that since the police already claim to be in possession of what appears to be a confidential information, the proper thing would have been to discreetly go after the IPOB members to arrest them unless the police are not sure of its information.

“The police statement carries the possibility of being misinterpreted as an Igbo plot against Lagos and Yoruba people. This is dangerous given the fragile nature of Nigeria. We are deeply concerned that the police publicly declared allegations tempt the prospect of setting Yoruba in the South-West against Igbos. This is very unfortunate at a time that state institutions are increasingly being turned to instruments for pursuing primordial ethnic interests. The Yoruba will work never to allow this to happen

“We are concerned that terrorists and armed herdsmen of Fulani extraction have openly been attacking, kidnapping, raping and killing Yoruba people in the South-West but at no time did the police call a press conference to announce such a plan before or after each horrendous killing. There was also never a time the police linked such attacks to any ethnic group.

“Only recently, Yoruba in Mile 2 were attacked by these people, the police did not make any attempt to speak about the ethnic identity of the perpetrators yet we know they are largely from a section in the North.

“We are concerned that the police allegation risks setting a greater danger of ethnic conflict between Igbo and Yoruba people, conscious that this will benefit a certain group who think setting Igbo against Yoruba will meet the objective of scuttling the search for peaceful self determination by the two great civilisations

“We urge Yoruba people to ignore the conscious attempts to cause ethnic conflict between Igbo and Yoruba at this time that both ethnic groups need each other. The police should avoid ethnic profiling. It is dangerous. The pan-Yoruba groups assure of our collective desire to sustain peaceful coexistence between Igbo and Yoruba and avoid any slide into ethnic conflict, an ill wind that blows no one any good. To this end, we shall set up a Committee to work out a platform to sustain ethnic harmony in Lagos.

“On police plan to attack agitators for Yoruba self-determination, We urge the police to have respect for international laws and should signify the basic democratic principle which is the right of a people to debate their political and economic future.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Storm Ondo Church, Abduct Pastor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Abductors Of Kaduna Private Varsity Students Make Fresh Demands
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity IPOB, Eastern Security Network Operatives Killed 21 Police Officers In Akwa Ibom, Says Commissioner
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Presidency Confirms Attack On Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Gambari’s Residence
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity How Bandits Attacked Katsina Mosque, Abducted Worshippers—Nigerian Army
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Why I Was Adamantly Opposed To Negotiating With Bandits —El-Rufai
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Royal Fraud: Companies Linked To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Defraud Nigerians In Massive Real Estate Scandal
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
News REVEALED: What Late Pastor Adeboye's Son, Dare Said About His Death—Wife
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
News Nigerians React To Video Of Diplomat Parking To Urinate By Roadside In Lagos
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics "He Has Not Perfected His Lying Skills"—Nigerians Mock Bashir Ahmad, Garba Shehu After Releasing Conflicting Statements Over Aso Rock Robbery
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
News Instagram Celebrity Caught Sleeping With 7-year-old Boy
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Opinion Tales The Country Told Me By Reuben Abati
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME How Suspected Killer Of Akwa Ibom Job Seeker, Akpan Drugged, Sexually Abused Me— Another Victim Shares Ordeal
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa Under EFCC Probe Sighted In Mecca After Lying He Was Sick, Needed His Passport For Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Will Suffer If He Fails To Show Nigerians One Thing—Father Mbaka
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Buhari Approves Fresh Security Measures To Tackle Insecurity In South-East, South-South
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad