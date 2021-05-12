Army Reacts To Maiduguri Attack, Says Nine Boko Haram Fighters Killed

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the Boko Haram terrorists' attack on the Jiddari Polo and Aldawari areas of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, saying nine Boko Haram terrorists were killed during the invasion.

The army noted on Wednesday that one Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK-47 rifles were among the ammunition recovered from the insurgents.

SaharaReporters had on Tuesday reported that Maiduguri, Borno state capital was under Boko Haram attack.

Military sources had told SaharaReporters that the insurgents stormed the Jiddari general area of the town around 6:30pm on Tuesday, firing shots into the air.

The area is where Giwa Barracks, a military detention centre is located.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, stated in a release that the troops fought to ensure and restore normalcy in the town.

He said, "Troops of Operation Hadin Kai on Tuesday foiled attempts by Boko Haram terrorists to attack (a place on the) outskirts of Maiduguri, Borno State.

"The terrorists, who tried to advance from Aldawari axis attempted to attack soft targets along Jiddari Polo, were countered by combined gallant troops in conjunction with the Nigeria Police, youth vigilantes and hunters leading to the terrorists' withdrawal in disarray.

"Following a hot pursuit by troops, heavy casualty was inflicted on the terrorists as nine of them were neutralised while many escaped with gunshot wounds. One Buffalo Gun Truck, three motorcycles, three Browning Machine Guns, a Rocket Propelled Gun and four AK 47 rifles were recovered from the terrorists. Other items recovered include one Improvised Explosive Device, sixteen 12V batteries, among other items.

"The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru has commended the gallantry of troops and urged them to keep up the tempo of the operation.

"Members of the public are requested to remain calm and are assured of security during the festive period and beyond."