Attack On Presidential Villa Happened Because Buhari Is Absentee Leader—PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party has said bandits invaded the Presidential Villa because President Muhammadu Buhari lacks the capacity to secure Nigeria.

The major opposition party described Buhari as “an absentee President who has not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.”

Garba Shehu, the presidential spokesman, had earlier revealed that some unknown gunmen attempted to break into the office of Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Ibrahim Gambari.

Shehu, however, said the alleged attack was unsuccessful.

But reacting to the development in a series of tweets, PDP marvelled at the laxity of security around the State House.

The major opposition party said it “is alarmed by the invasion of Aso Presidential Villa by bandits and armed robbers,” adding that “the development further points to the collapse of security command structure under President @MBuhari’s incompetent watch.”

“The party says that the reported bandit assault on the residence of the Chief of Staff to Mr President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari, within the precinct of the Presidential Villa, is too close to home and has heightened apprehensions over the capacity of @MBuhari Presidency to secure the nation.

“All over the world, the Presidential Villa, as the seat of power and national sovereignty, is the fortress of the nation that ought to have impregnable security.

“As such, any breach of security, particularly by outlaws and in sequence, sends a clear danger signal to the overall security of the nation.

“It is imperative to state that such security infraction, that gave way for outlaws to invade the Presidential Villa in sequence, in spite of its perceptibly secured ambience, can only happen under an absentee President, who has not demonstrated the required capacity expected of his office.”

The party urged Buhari to sit up to his responsibilities of ensuring the protection of lives and property of Nigerians.