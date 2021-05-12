Boko Haram Offers Adamawa Community N2million Discount From N30million Ransom To Free Captives

The captives, numbering 52 including women and children, were abducted last month in Kwapre village, in the Hong Local Government Area.

by Saharareporters, New York May 12, 2021

Boko Haram terrorists have demanded a ransom of N28 million to free some persons abducted in Adamawa State.

 

The captives, numbering 52 including women and children, were abducted last month in Kwapre village, in the Hong Local Government Area.

The terrorists who earlier demanded N30 million ransom, called the community this week and discounted the ransom to N28 million. They however vowed never to release the captives until the new ransom, put at N28 million was paid.

 

Community leaders in the area have cried to the government for help. It's however unclear how authorities are responding.

 

Joel Kulaha, village head of Kwapre, told journalists that the terrorists "called to give us a discount of N2 million out of the N30 million demanded earlier.

 

"Accordingly, they have demanded that we pay them N28 million ransom before our people would be released.

 

"We don't have N28 million ransom to pay, that's why we're appealing to the government to come to our aid.

 

"We are really pleading because it's been one month now since 52 persons including women and children were forcibly taken from this community," he said.

 

Usman Yarda, Abenego Bitrus, Naptali Gabriel, Saidu Dauda, Silas Apolos and Jonah Gayus were some of the community leaders who asked the government for help.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
Saharareporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers Flee As Police Repel Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri, Kill 8 Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Distributes Ramadan Packages, Cash To Borno, Yobe Residents
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Army Reacts To Maiduguri Attack, Says Nine Boko Haram Fighters Killed
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Currently Attacking Borno Capital, Maiduguri
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Two Chibok Girls Who Escaped Boko Haram In 2014, Graduate From US University
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Report: Boko Haram Leader, Shekau On Killing Spree After ‘Betrayal’, Appoints New War Commander
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Scandal Royal Fraud: Companies Linked To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Defraud Nigerians In Massive Real Estate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Education Ondo State Mandates Singing Of Oduduwa Anthem At Public Secondary Schools' Functions
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption Amaechi Never Asked Bala Usman To Award $1.5billion Channel Management To Two Chinese Companies—Transport Ministry
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers Flee As Police Repel Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri, Kill 8 Terrorists
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
News Nigerians React To Video Of Diplomat Parking To Urinate By Roadside In Lagos
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Southern Governors Shun Calls For Buhari's Impeachment, Want State Police As Herdsmen Killings Rise
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News Instagram Celebrity Caught Sleeping With 7-year-old Boy
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Sex Why I Had Sex With Young Boys— 41-year-old Katsina Man
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Corruption Lagos Speaker, Obasa Under EFCC Probe Sighted In Mecca After Lying He Was Sick, Needed His Passport For Treatment Abroad
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Group Accuses Northerners Of Hijacking Niger Delta Amnesty Programme
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Should Be Impeached Now— Northern Elders
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad