BREAKING: Army Arrests Ikonso’s Second-In-Command During IPOB, ESN Raid In Abia

The army arrested 48-year-old Awurum Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta in the Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

by SaharaReporters, New York May 12, 2021

The Nigerian Army has said it has arrested the Second-in-Command to the neutralised commander of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and the Eastern Security Network (ESN) in Aba town in Abia State during the raid.

The army arrested 48-year-old Awurum Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta in the Isiala-Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State.

The Director, Army Public Relations, in a release said, Eze had escaped from his village on May 4 when the operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding. 

He said, “The Second-in-Command to the neutralised IPOB/ESN Terrorist leader Ikonso, Awurum Eze, has been arrested by security operatives in Aba, Abia State. 

“The 48-year-old Awurum Eze, a native of Umoneke Nta, Isiala-Mbano LGA, Imo State, had on the 4th of May, 2021 escaped when operatives of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) stormed his village house in Isiala Mbano where he was hiding. 

“Intensive manhunt was thereafter launched towards tracing and arresting him. He was eventually apprehended on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, in Aba after weeks of unrelenting follow-ups by operatives. 

“Awurum Eze is one of the main sponsors of the numerous killings in Imo State and has been on the wanted list of security agents for more than 3 months.

“Many of the arrested IPOB /ESN terrorists had earlier mentioned him as their key sponsor, mastermind and Second-in-Command to the late Ikonso. According to them, amongst all their leaders in Imo State, only Ikonso and Awurum have direct communication link with Nnamdi Kanu. He can be seen in several photographs posing with the fugitive terrorist leader, Nnamdi Kanu. 

“Investigation by the combined team of security operatives continues.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal Royal Fraud: Companies Linked To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Defraud Nigerians In Massive Real Estate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Amaechi Never Asked Bala Usman To Award $1.5billion Channel Management To Two Chinese Companies—Transport Ministry
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Offers Adamawa Community N2million Discount From N30million Ransom To Free Captives
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sex Why I Had Sex With Young Boys— 41-year-old Katsina Man
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Southern Governors Confused, Should Face IPOB Terrorists, Leave Herders Alone —Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

News Pastor Adeboye Cried As He Played Video Of Igboho Mocking Him Over His Son's Death For Us—Afenifere Leader
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Scandal Royal Fraud: Companies Linked To Ooni Of Ife, Oba Ogunwusi Defraud Nigerians In Massive Real Estate Scandal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption Amaechi Never Asked Bala Usman To Award $1.5billion Channel Management To Two Chinese Companies—Transport Ministry
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Offers Adamawa Community N2million Discount From N30million Ransom To Free Captives
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Sex Why I Had Sex With Young Boys— 41-year-old Katsina Man
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Address Nigerians, Restructure Nigeria Now, Southern Governors Tell Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Southern Governors Confused, Should Face IPOB Terrorists, Leave Herders Alone —Miyetti Allah
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Soldiers Flee As Police Repel Boko Haram Attack On Maiduguri, Kill 8 Terrorists
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: More Darkness For Millions Of Nigerians As Electricity Grid Suffers Collapse
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Education Ondo State Mandates Singing Of Oduduwa Anthem At Public Secondary Schools' Functions
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military More Military Action Coming To South-East Nigeria, Others, Says Chief of Defence Staff
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption How We Recovered N68billion, 80 Houses Worth N36billion From Diezani — EFCC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad