Despite Records Of Election Fraud, Human Rights Abuse, Osinbajo To Attend Uganda's Sit-Tight President's Inauguration

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will represent Nigeria at the sixth inauguration of President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Osinbajo's spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The vice-president will be joining several other heads of state and government at the swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 12 at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala, Uganda.

Uganda Election Commission declared Yoweri Museveni the winner of the presidential election held in January.

Chairman of the commission, Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama, said Museveni won 5.85 million votes, or 58.64 percent while leading opposition candidate Bobi Wine got 3.48 million votes or 34.83 per cent.

Museveni will commence a fresh tenure of his stranglehold on the eastern African nation. A rebel leader who seized power via a deadly coup in 1986, Museveni won a widely flawed election in January to earn a sixth term after 34 years in power.

His 38-year-old challenger, musician turned politician, Bobi Wine, alongside his supporters, has faced brutal state repression before, during and even after the election.

Nigeria and Uganda share historical antecedents and enjoy good diplomatic relationships, including working together as member-states of the Commonwealth, the African Union, and the United Nations.

Both countries have signed Bilateral Agreements on Technical Aid Corps, Trade, and on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

United Nations Watch had accused Museveni of silencing his opponents for re-election into office.

Museveni was announced the winner of the election by the electoral commission with 58.6 per cent of the vote in an election disputed by his main rival, Bobi Wine, who trailed with 34.8 per cent.

The UN Watch took to its Twitter account to allege that Museveni committed "widespread voter fraud" to win the just-concluded presidential election.

The group tackled the 76-year-old for shutting down the country's Internet ahead of the election.

Osinbajo will depart Lagos for Kampala on Tuesday evening and be accompanied by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and the Special Adviser on Economic Matters to the President, Ambassador Adeyemi Dipeolu.

He is expected back in the country on Wednesday.